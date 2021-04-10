Out of all the motifs to come out in this collab, there was one which completely blindsided us.

One of Japan’s premier watchmakers and the inventor of the quartz watch, Seiko is not only known for its craftsmanship but also for its special collaborations. Time and time again Seiko wows the world with its creative and stylish takes on our favorite franchises, and starting from the end of April, the renowned watch maker will be collaborating with stylish Tokyo-based Evisen Skateboards to create a series of snazzy watches with one tongue-in-cheek exception.

In total, there are three new watches in this limited edition collab. The first watch is based off a kabuto, or samurai helmet, which is no surprise seeing as the “E” in “Evisen Skateboards” is based off the crest of a kabuto rotated onto its side. For the kabuto-themed watch, its design includes a black silicone wristband set in a paisley pattern as well as a golden case to complements its darker colors.

One more special touch to this particular watch is the inclusion of daiji. Daiji are a specific set of kanji used for numerals in financial or legal documents in order to prevent unscrupulous folks from messing with monetary values, given how easy it is to change certain numerical kanji with one stroke. The daiji are engraved on the watch’s outer case as numerical denominations, providing a practical and cool but not overly flashy touch.

Seeing how Evisen’s roots are in skateboard culture, it’s only natural one of the watches is skateboard-themed. With a rich mahogany wristband and a cream-white face, the watch’s exterior resembles the side profile of a skateboard’s wheels. Upon closer inspection, you’ll also be able to see the more intricate details, such as the indices of the dial shaped as axle nuts, and the part holding the watch’s hands together mimicking a skateboard’s bearing.

Now the kabuto and skateboard-themed watches make sense so far, tying into Evisen Skateboards origins, but the real kicker is the final watch in this so far suave and cool-looking series, which is none other than… a tuna nigiri sushi-themed watch.

Reflecting the glossy exterior of sliced tuna onto the dial and the more bumpy texture of rice into the white silicone wristband, the tuna nigiri-themed watch is a playful design by Evisen Skateboards. What makes this kitschy watch extra special is its limited availability: only 700 units will be produced compared to the 1,500 units reserved for its kabuto and skateboard-themed watch-siblings. Furthermore, folks who purchase the nigiri-themed watch will receive a special present from Seiko while supplies last.

▼ I have to admit I did get a little hungry while writing this at the thought of some good ol’ tuna…

All watches go on sale from April 23 and are priced at 51,700 yen (US$470.71) including tax. They can be purchased from the Seiko Boutique located in the With Harajuku shopping mall, and we know for certain that the tuna-nigiri watch will especially go along well with your sushi-inspired accessories.

Pop-up store information

Seiko Boutique With Harajuku / セイコーブティック ウィズ原宿

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jinguinmae 1-13-30 WITH HARAJUKU 1F

東京都渋谷区神宮前1-14-30 WITH HARAJUKU1F

Hours: 11:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Website

Source: PR Times via Otakomu

Images: PR Times

