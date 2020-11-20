Limited-edition collection includes some special items for the home and kitchen to keep you cosy and warm through the holiday period.

One thing to look forward to as the seasons change in Japan is the release of limited-edition drinkware from Starbucks Japan. Now with the holiday season around the corner, the coffeehouse chain is following up on their first festive range of exclusive products with a second release, this time based around the theme of “Brilliant Season“.

The collection celebrates the “glittering atmosphere of winter” with stars, snowflakes and gold accents adorning tumblers, bottles, mugs, and a cosy blanket. And there are even snow globes and cutlery rests in the range as well.

So let’s get to it and take a look at the lineup below!

1. Holiday 2020 Stainless Bottle Gems (360 millilitres) 4,000 yen (US$38.41) + tax

2. Holiday 2020 Bottle Snow Globe Lid (443 millilitres) 2,500 yen + tax

3. Holiday 2020 Stainless Tumbler Diamond Gradient (355 millilitres) 3,400 yen + tax

4. Holiday 2020 Tumbler Snow Flake 1,800 yen + tax

5. Holiday 2020 Ribbon Band Blanket 2,300 yen + tax

6. Holiday 2020 Stainless ToGo Logo Tumbler Pearl Blue (355 millilitres) 3,500 yen + tax

7. Holiday 2020 Mug Comet Star (296 millilitres) 2,000 yen + tax

8. Holiday 2020 Bottle Pompon Charm (473 millilitres) 2,300 yen + tax

9. Holiday 2020 Mug Ribbon Stripe (296 millilitres) 2,000 yen + tax

10. Holiday 2020 Mag Ribbon Lid (355 millilitres) 2,600 yen + tax

11. Holiday 2020 Cutlery Rest Set 2,200 yen + tax

12. Holiday 2020 Bead Handle Heat Resistant Glass Mug Star (296 millilitres) 2,300 yen + tax

13. Holiday 2020 Stainless Logo Bottle White Snow (473 millilitres) 4,000 yen + tax

14. Holiday 2020 Stainless Mug Pink (414 millilitres) 2,900 yen + tax

15. Holiday 2020 Snow Globe Bearista 4,000 yen + tax

16. Holiday 2020 Beverage Card Red Cup 620 yen + tax (can be exchanged for drinks priced up to 610 yen + tax)

17. 2021 Starbucks New Year’s card set of three 1,000 yen + tax (Each card comes with a coupon that can be exchanged for drinks priced up to 330 yen + tax. Postage stamps not included.)

This limited-edition Christmas range will be on sale in stores and online from 30 November to 25 December, or until stocks last.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

