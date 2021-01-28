Ever wanted to rock Disney and traditional Japanese style at the same time? Now you can.

We’ve seen traditional Japanese twists on Disney characters before, but not quite like this. From February 16 to February 23, Disney will team up with a slew of traditional Kyoto designers for a unique exhibit titled Disney Kyoto Traditional Design Series at Kyoto Museum of Crafts and Design’s MOCAD Gallery. The best part? There’s no entrance fee!

Some of these design companies have been around for hundreds of years. Take Tsujikura for example. They’re a traditional Japanese umbrella (or wagasa, if you want to get technical) shop that’s been in business since 1690.

▼ Their contribution to the exhibit is these adorable Mickey Mouse umbrellas.

There are even more lavish pieces in the exhibit as well, like this Mickey Mouse kimono from Okazen, who started out over 200 years ago making clothing for for geisha and maiko apprentices.

▼ Anyone else remember this scene from Fantasia?

Besides more traditional items, there are also everyday goods on display like these ceramic cups inspired by Winnie the Pooh.

▼ They’re made by a ceramics shopped called Asahido, located in front of Kyoto’s famous Kiyomizudera Temple.

And if you’re looking for accessories? Several designers have you covered. One of them is Katoriya, a handbag and pouch shop that can be traced back to 1886 in Kyoto’s Gion district.

▼ Nowadays, they make contemporary Japanese-style handbags like these ones with a Mickey Mouse design.

Most of these designs are available for sale online here as well, like these Disney princess incense sticks designed by the traditional incense makers at Shoyeido. Rapunzel, Jasmine, Sleeping Beauty, Belle, and Ariel each have their own scent.

There are many more designs and products that will be on display at the exhibit. If you’re in the area and are interested in going, it is possible to go in person as long as you abide by the staff’s coronavirus prevention regulations (wearing a mask, sanitizing your hands regularly, and so on). Feel the magic, and stay safe!

Gallery information

Kyoto Museum of Crafts and Design MOCAD Gallery / 京都伝統産業ミュージアムＭＯＣＡＤギャラリー

Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Sakyo-ku, Okazaki Seishojicho 9-1 Miyako Messe B1F

京都市左京区岡崎成勝寺町９番地の１ みやこめっせ地下１階

Event runs February 16-23

Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (last entrance 4:30 p.m.)

