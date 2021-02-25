For when you want to make your personal space your drinking space.

Among the many things that have been affected during the pandemic is the amount of person space we have. In some ways, not commuting to the office or school means you have all sorts of space, because your home is your castle, right?

But in families with multiple members who’re all working or attending classes from home, you might all be sharing the living room for several hours a day. That’s an especially likely scenario in Japan, where homes generally aren’t big enough for a dedicated home office room for just one person. So to help you carve out some personal, private space of your own, Japanese gadget company Thanko is offering the In-Home Secret Base Tent (or Ienaka Himitsu Kichi, as it’s called in Japanese).

Tall enough to sit and long enough to lie down inside, the Secret Base Tent features closeable mesh walls plus curtains if you want to really create a one-person fortress of solitude. So what are you supposed to do inside?

Drink.

OK, so that’s not the only thing you can do in there. Thanko really seem like it wants you to know that getting boozed up inside your Secret Base is an option, though, and it even recommends cracking open a cold one as soon as you wake up, as shown by this chart’s repeating cycle of “Wake up → drink → be lazy → sleep”

▼ The kanji used here for drink, 呑, is pretty much always used to refer to drinking alcoholic beverages.

As for non-intoxicating activities you can indulge in, Thanko points out that the Secret Base is spacious enough to fit a rack for books or manga, a small table to set up a laptop, and some cushions to lounge on while playing games on a portable device like a Nintendo Switch or smartphone.

▼ You can also stick a mini fridge in there, as seen in the back left corner to keep your beer or canned cocktails nice and cold.

▼ Stocked with snacks

If and when you feel like some contact with the outside world, you can always open the side up like this.

If this potential bastion of boozing is the sort of fortification you’d like to erect in your home (assembly is just a matter of snapping the frame together and attaching the cloth covering), the Secret Base can be purchased here through Thanko’s online shop for 6,980 yen (US$67).

