Clever invention is designed for both cooking and eating, but not sharing.

We’re not sure why Japanese gadget company Thanko named itself that. What we do know is that time and again we’ve been filled with thanks for their inventions, most of which we didn’t realize how desperately we needed until after Thanko created them, like their combination rice cooker/bento box and wearable kotatsu.

That gratitude is swelling up again today, and because of a connection to something that always gets us feeling emotional: ramen.

You might be wondering why Thanko’s new My Ramen Pot, or “Ore no Ramen Nabe,” as it’s called in Japanese, is square. The reason is that it’s designed to be used with instant ramen. No, not the kind called “cup ramen” that comes in a disposable container, but dried ramen noodles sold in blocks, which, thanks to the My Ramen Pot’s shape, you can drop right in without breaking.

▼ It’ll work with some dried ramen discs too.

Before tossing in your noodles, you simply fill the pot with water and turn on the power, which will boil the water in about six minutes. Then add your noodles and seasonings, plus any toppings you want to spruce it up with, and let the noodles cook for however long they need.

Best of all, since it’s one-person-sized, you can eat right out of the My Ramen Pot too (it’s not the “Our Ramen Pot,” right?). You can even slide the intensity of the heater down to keep your food warm without being boiling hot as you eat it. And should you have leftover broth but find yourself all out of noodles, Thanko recommends tossing in some white rice to soak up the rest of the ramen flavors.

The top/inner section is removable and washable…

…and the entire device is compact enough for easy storage and handling.

The My Ramen Pot is available here through Thanko’s online store, priced at 7,980 yen (US$64). Oh, and if you’re looking for a way to avoid people trying to mooch some of your ramen, we recommend using it inside Thanko’s In-Home Secret Base Tent.

Source: Thanko via IT Media

Images: Thanko

