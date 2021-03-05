This beautiful watch is also Tokyo-themed, and comes with a special Hello Kitty Tokyo box!

Times are good for Hello Kitty fans. With a plethora of Hello Kitty experiences like hotel rooms, lots of delicious and adorable menu collabs, and countless limited-edition goods coming out all the time, there are so many ways to celebrate your favorite Sanrio character. And for those who are also fans of wristwatches and Tokyo, here’s one more for the books: a new, chic Hello Kitty Tokyo wristwatch with two different types of bands.

It’s made by watch brand Undone, a Hong Kong-based company that allows its customers to completely customize every aspect of their watches. Though this watch is not entirely customizable–the only thing you can actually trade out is the band–it is a really stylish and beautiful watch that any Hello Kitty fan would love.

It comes with two bands, so you can choose to wear it with either a regular band that wraps once around your wrist, or the extra long kind that can wrap around your wrist twice for that extra pop.

Both bands feature Hello Kitty’s trademark bright red hue, and the face is a simple metallic white-gray in a silver-colored stainless steel case. The design is minimalist, with the numbers replaced by small Swarovski crystals in either silver or red, and Hello Kitty, in her original 1974 design, sits at the six o’clock position, while in the twelve o’clock position is her characteristic red bow.

In honor of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the watch is also themed as “Hello Kitty Tokyo”, with Tokyo motifs on the back of the case, which is made of domed K1 glass, through which you can see the gears working. The skyline of Tokyo, drawn in blue within the outline of Hello Kitty’s head, has been UV-printed onto the glass. Underneath that is the “Hello Kitty Tokyo” logo, making this a fabulous collector’s item for fans of both Hello Kitty and Tokyo.

The watch also comes with a special, gray linen box with the “Hello Kitty Tokyo” logo on it, making it a lovely gift for someone or a fantastic collector’s item.

The whole set, complete with the face, two bands, and the box, is available right now for 29,700 yen (US$277.76) on Undone Japan’s online store. If you’re a watch lover, a Tokyo-lover, and a Hello Kitty lover, or know someone who is, then you’ll want to order one right away!

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!