And on one day only, you can even share a table with Hello Kitty herself!

Restaurants inside luxury hotels in Japan are among some of the nicest and boast some of the best food, so when they team up with a powerhouse like Hello Kitty, you bet your bottom dollar we’re going to be interested! The Keio Plaza Hotel Hachioji’s second-floor restaurant, Le Clair, is even going above and beyond by also collaborating with fellow Sanrio characters Little Twin Stars for the ultimate whimsically cute buffet that we can’t wait to try.

This Sanrio smorgasbord will be available as all-you-can-eat for lunch and dinner, and will feature Little Twin Stars and Hello Kitty-themed entrees and desserts. Kiki and Lala, the twins, are particularly featured in the pastry and cake department. There will be a strawberry shortcake, designed in their image…

A mousse cake decorated in adorable pastel colors and bright yellow stars…

A cheesecake designed to look like the Yume Star-Cloud, their home…

As well as a pita sandwich with the twins on them, to just name a few. Hello Kitty will also be featured heavily, including on adorable cat-shaped inari-zushi. This is all in addition to the 15 non-themed dishes available at the buffet, which chefs prepare before your very eyes, including cheesy pasta and deluxe curry.

Lastly, on January 3, customers can reserve a special table for either lunch or dinner that they’ll share with Hello Kitty herself (in the form of a giant plush toy), which comes with a special Hello Kitty-inspired welcome drink. Only three tables will be available at a time for both lunch and dinner for 105 minute intervals, so book now to have this exclusive privilege!

The special Hello Kitty and Little Twin Stars buffet will open on November 1 and be available until January 31 next year. Admission varies by day and age; adults will get in for 4,000 yen (US$27) for lunch on weekdays 4,500 yen on weekends; while children of elementary age are 2,500 yen and pre-school age children are 1,200 yen every day. For dinner, adults get in for 6,000 yen on weekdays and 6,500 yen on weekends, elementary-age children for 3,500 yen everyday, and pre-school age children for 1,200 yen. If you make your reservation ahead of time and come bearing Hello Kitty or Little Twin Stars accessories, one pre-school age child can eat for free!

You have plenty of time to visit, so if you’re a Hello Kitty or Little Twin Stars fan in the Tokyo area during that time, definitely go check it out.

Restaurant information:

Le Claire / ル クレール

Tokyo-to Hachioji-shi Asahi-cho 14-1 Keio Plaza Hotel Hachioji 2F

東京都八王子市旭町14-1 京王プラザホテル八王子2F

Open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for lunch, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner

Website

Source, images: PR Times

