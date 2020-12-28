Drinks and food and goods galore!

Hello Kitty fans, head to your closest Doutor Coffee shop! They’ve got a new collaboration with Hello Kitty happening right now, and you won’t want to miss it! The limited-time-only menu showcases Hello Kitty’s favorite food: apples. Altogether there are four new menu items: two drinks and two sweets.

The first drink is the Japan-Grown Apple Cafe au Lait, which comes in a medium sized cup, hot or iced, for 420 yen (US$4.05), or 412 yen for takeout. This is a sweet drink made of apples grown in the northern Aomori region, blended to be thick like a smoothie with condensed milk and dairy milk. It’s topped with a chunky apple sauce and whipped cream, which offers a fresh new apple flavor that we haven’t seen before.

The second drink is the Japan-Grown Apple Tea, which is available in medium for 380 yen (or 373 yen for takeout). This drink, which also comes either hot or cold, is a mixture of real apple juice and Doutor’s original iced tea recipe. It’s also topped with the same apple sauce as the Cafe au Lait, so it should be full of delicious apple-y flavors.

Both drinks come with limited edition goods, too! The iced coffee and tea come with a thick red straw with a Hello Kitty x Doutor tag attached to it, and the hot drinks are handed over with a Hello Kitty x Doutor drink sleeve. These are both available in limited quantities, so don’t wait if you have to add them to your Hello Kitty collection.

For food, the coffee shop is offering an Apple Pie, which is said to be a recipe from Hello Kitty’s own beloved mom. It sells for 420 yen (or 412 yen for takeout).

There’s also this scrumptious-looking Apple and Custard Waffle Cake (280 yen/275 yen for takeout). With a crispy looking exterior and a soft creamy filling, this waffle would definitely be a hit with Hello Kitty herself.

But that’s not all! Those who buy 600 yen worth of the Hello Kitty menu will also get a free scratch card. If you get a winning card, you could go home with a limited-edition stuffed toy…

A cloth shopping bag…

Or a keychain!

But don’t worry, there are also goods you can buy at Doutor, so you don’t have to leave your collection additions up to luck. They’re selling a Hello Kitty plush keychain (1,980 yen), a tote bag (1,760 yen), a drawstring pouch (770 yen), a tin canister (1,980 yen), and a coffee mug (1,980 yen), all of which come with either three bags of individual servings of Doutor drip coffee or five sticks of instant Doutor coffee.

The goods, of course, will only be available as supplies last, but the menu items are available until January 11. So if you’re a Hello Kitty fan, definitely go check it out! And while you’re at it, don’t forget to book your Hello Kitty room at the Asakusa Tobu Hotel in Tokyo. It’s a great escape for any Hello Kitty fan!

