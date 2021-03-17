Even more excuses to explore northern Japan? Yes, please.

Pokémon manhole covers, also known as Pokéfuta, seem to be multiplying throughout Japan from big cities like Tokyo to more rural areas like Tottori prefecture. Hunting down these beautifully designed covers makes your travels all about both the journey and the destination.

And now, in memory of the 10th anniversary of the Tohoku disaster, Japan’s northern region of Aomori is getting its first two Pokéfuta installations. You can find one or both of these gorgeous manhole covers in the seaside city of Hachinohe and its neighboring town of Hashikami, both areas that were greatly affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

▼ The stars of these manhole covers are both on land and in the sky.

If you go to the right place, you’ll find either Kyamome (Wingull) and Ishitsubute (Geodude) in the sky, or you’ll spot the addition of adorable Namakobushi (Pyukumuku) against one of Aomori’s scenic lighthouses.

▼ Hachinohe is actually home to one of Japan’s top 50 most beautiful lighthouses, Samekado Lighthouse.

Of course, these Pokéfuta will also be made into Pokéstops in Pokémon GO; if you’re an avid player, it could be even more incentive to make the trip.

The manhole covers were put into place on March 13, 2021, so you can already see them for yourself if you’re in the area! You can view the official locations here, or you can easily find one of them behind the Hashikami Roadside Station and near Kabushima Shrine in Hachinohe.

Where do you think the next Pokéfuta will be installed? It seems like it won’t be long before you can see all of your favorite Pokémon in all 47 of Japan’s prefectures (yes, even Magikarp)!

Source and images: PR Times

