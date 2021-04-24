Exeggutor-loving sunny southern prefecture also attracts Alolan Raichu.

A few Japanese prefectures are lucky enough to have their own representative Pokémon species, and in Miyazaki that role is filled by Exeggutor. Miyazaki is known for its semi-tropical weather and sun-drenched beaches, making the palm tree-like Exeggutor a natural choice, and the climate apparently agrees with it so well that a whole bunch of new Pokémon manhole covers, or Pokéfuta, are about to appear.

As is the norm for Pokéfuta, each cover sports multiple species, and in the coastal town of Takanabe you’ll spot Exeggutor hanging out with Raichu, Pikachu’s evolved form. Specifically, these are the Alolan versions of the pair, as first seen in Pokémon Sun and Moon, and with Miyazaki known for its good waves Raichu is taking advantage of the opportunity to do a little surfing.

Alolan Exeggutor also graces the Pokéfuta of the towns of Kadogawa, Shintomi, and Tsuno, where he’s joined by Crabrawler, Makuhita, and Buizel, respectively.

▼ Clockwise from top left: Pokéfuta for Kadogawa, Shintomi, and Tsune

Meanwhile, an equal number of new regular-version Exeggutors are showing up in the cities of Kawaminami, Misato, Mimata, and Kijo, where visitors will also be welcomed by Marshtomp, Exeggcute, Woobat, and, doing his best Exeggutor impression, Ditto.

▼ Clockwise from top left: Pokéfuta for Kawaminami, Misato, Mimata, and Kijo

The new Pokémon manhole covers bring Miyazaki’s total up to 17, making it a particularly Pokéfuta-prosperous part of Japan.

▼ The Miyazaki Pokéfuta map.

Of the new Pokéfuta, Misato gets its first, with installation scheduled for early May, followed by Takanabe in the middle of the month and the rest at the end of it. Exact locations are shown here on the Pokéfuta official website, and and if you’re looking for a thematically appropriate way to get to Miyazaki in the first place, don’t forget that you can fly there in a real-life Pokémon airplane.

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Pokéfuta official website

