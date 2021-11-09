These Pokéfuta pay homage to a family of beloved Dragon-types and Flying types.

On November 5, Tokorozawa City, just north of the border from Tokyo and home to the real-life Totoro’s forest and Tokorozawa Sakura Town, became the first place in Saitama Prefecture to install Pokéfuta manhole covers. The three unique designs featuring five Pokémon were revealed at a press conference presided by everybody’s favorite electric rodent Pikachu.

▼ The unveiling ceremony

The three designs feature Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite, which comprise an evolutionary family of Generation I Dragon-type Pokémon. Two of the covers also feature Corviknight and Skarmory, two Flying-types, paired with natural scenery.

The common theme of transportation or flying in the designs is no coincidence, as Tokorozawa City is also home to the Tokorozawa Aviation Museum. This museum details Japan’s aviation history in its location on the site of Japan’s first airfield.

▼ The newly installed covers will also serve as Pokéstops in the smartphone game Pokémon Go.

These three new additions bring the total number of Pokéfuta in Japan up to 209 spread over 21 prefectures, which still leaves 26 remaining prefectures yet to receive their own. Along with the Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture covers, these new Saitama ones are bound to be particularly popular due to their centralized location in Japan.

Dragonite Pokéfuta

Location: Saitama-ken, Tokorozawa-shi, Namiki 1-13

埼玉県所沢市並木1-13

Dratini ＆ Corviknight Pokéfuta

Location: Saitama-ken, Tokorozawa-shi, Matsugo 143-3

埼玉県所沢市松郷143-3

Dragonair & Skarmory Pokéfuta

Location: Saitama-ken, Tokorozawa-shi, Hiyoshi-cho 1

埼玉県所沢市日吉町1

Source, images: PR Times

