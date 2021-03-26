Am we going insane because of hay fever or are these two just the same drink?

Starbucks Japan has a tradition of going pretty ham around cherry blossom season, introducing not one, but two lines of drinkware for fans of pretty and pink. After the release of the Sakura Fuwari Berry Frappuccino (“Sakura Light berry Frappuccino”) this year, we were in anticipation for the second drink, which was revealed to be the Sakura Saita Berry Frappuccino (“Blooming Sakura Berry Frappuccino”) … and seemingly a carbon copy of the Sakura Fuwari Berry Frappucino.

▼ The Sakura Saito Berry Frappucino in full glory

▼ The Fuwari on the left and the Saita on the right!

At first glance, the two drinks look deceptively similar. With whipped cream speckled in pink powder, silky panna cotta, and a cheery pink base, the drinks are twinning in every visual aspect. So what exactly makes the Saita Frappuccino different?

The difference lies in the toppings. While the Fuwari contains a light dabble of strawberry and vanilla as well as sakura-flavored sponge crumbs, the Saita ramps up the flavor factor by incorporating freeze-dried strawberries. Would one add-on make a huge difference in texture and taste, however? There’s only one way to find out!

▼ Mix and sip!

Compared to the Fuwari, the Saita isn’t as mellow, and packs a more flavorful punch. It holds an unrivaled, delicious tartness, and the strawberry flavor bloomed in our mouth. We couldn’t resist, and continued gulping down the drink until it was all gone.

Essentially, the Sakura Fuwari Berry Frappuccino and Sakurai Saita Berry Frappuccino are kind of the same drink in terms of how they look and their base ingredients, but while the former drink is more airy, the latter drink delivers a strong, delightful strawberry taste. Regardless of which one you prefer, both are available until April 13, and feel free to bring your reusable straws with you for sustainable taste-testing!

