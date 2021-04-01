Hogwarts crest and wand holder-equipped bags for the start of little wizards’ academic careers.

It’s a big day in the life of a Japanese kid when they head out the door wearing their randoseru for the first time. These sturdy, half-rounded backpacks are what pretty much every elementary school student carries their books in, and now there’s a randoseru for kids who are (or like to imagine they are) enrolled at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

A collaboration between Japanese fashion brand Q-pot and the Harry Potter franchise, the Harry Potter Chocolate Randoseru proudly displays the Hogwarts emblem at the bottom of its flap.

That’s not the only magical accent either, as the bag’s left side is equipped with an exterior wand holder, so that little mages can whip it out whenever necessary to cast spells during their school commute.

▼ A wand is not included with the randoseru, since presumably you’ll be issued one during your orientation at Hogwarts.

If you’re wondering about the pattern etched into the synthetic leather, it has two inspirations. First, it’s meant to be evocative of the brickwork at Platform 9 3/4, from which Hogwarts-bound trains depart. Second, it’s designed to resemble a bar of chocolate, in keeping with Q-pot’s dessert-derived design themes.

▼ Each block has either the Harry Potter logo, the boy wizard’s scar, or the Q-pot logo.

Flip open the cover, and there’s another nod to Hogwarts’ rich traditions with the crests of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff.

▼ All four houses are included with the backpack, allowing you to slip in whichever one you feel like showing allegiance to that day.

And last, one of the pockets has a clear section where you can display the Hogwarts letter of acceptance that comes with the bag.

Randoseru generally aren’t cheap, and this one is no exception, being priced at 110,000 yen (US$1,060). However, randoseru are customarily made with such high-quality materials and craftsmanship that the student can use the same bag for all six years of Japanese elementary school, and Q-pot’s made-in-Japan Harry Potter bag comes with a six-year guarantee.

Orders open though the Q-pot online store here on April 1, meaning that buyers won’t have them in their hands in time for the start of the 2021 Japanese school year, but they’ll have them by 2022, and also by the opening of the Harry Potter permanent exhibition/museum in Tokyo.

Source: Q-pot via IT Media

Top image: Q-pot

Insert images: Q-pot (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!