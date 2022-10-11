Turns out you just need soy sauce to reveal the Dark Lord’s followers.

Do you still feel like you don’t have enough Harry Potter merch? Here’s even more new stuff to empty out your wallet, then. Wizarding World in Japan recently released a few new products, among which is an embossed soy sauce dish that reveals Lord Voldemort’s Dark Mark when soy sauce–or any liquid, really–is poured into it.

The ceramic statement piece costs 1,760 yen (US$12.11). We won’t judge you if you’re on the Dark Lord’s side (well, maybe a little).

Also among the new products is this four-colored Hogwarts Umbrella for 3,740 yen. The colors represent the four Hogwarts houses, and when the sun comes out after the rain, the light shining through it creates a rainbow effect.

If you want more House merch, there are also new Robe-Like Stoles available for 6,600 yen each. There’s one style each for Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin.

▼ You can also fold it up to be a scarf!

Speaking of accessories, there are also two new checkered bags available in each of the House styles. This Satchel Shoulder Bag has a long strap and a charm on the front that represents one of the Hogwarts Houses. They cost 6,930 yen each.

The second new bag is a Round Pouch that’s big enough to fit just the essentials when you go out. These are just 3,410 yen each, and they’re available in four different House styles.

All of these products are available at the online shop or at Harry Potter – Mahou Dokoro stores around Japan. You can also bring your new gear to the Wizarding World Harry Potter Café in Tokyo (except for the soy sauce dish, of course)!

Sources: PR Times, Harry Potter – Mahou Dokoro

Images: Harry Potter – Mahou Dokoro

