Japanese randoseru school bags may be a trendy bag shape outside of the nation, but within the nation, they’re pretty standard, including the color and design range. Once in a while a cool collaboration with something like Harry Potter will come around, but for the most part, they’re mainly available in a simple style with just a few color variations.

Lucky for train fans, a train-themed randoseru bag is arriving! Japanese randoseru school bag maker Kazama Randoseru collaborated with Kansai region train company Kintetsu Railway to create a bag based on the Hinotori, one of their popular limited express trains. It runs between Osaka and Nagoya and features cushy seats, spacious toilets, great views, and more.

The Hinotori express train only began running in 2020, but its sleek red-and-black color scheme has attracted enough of a fan following to inspire a randoseru school bag. One of its most notorious features is the golden bird logo on parts of the train, to symbolize the “tori” (“bird”) in “Hinotori”.

Kazama Randoseru’s Hinotori collaboration bag features the same red, black, and gold coloring, including the signature golden bird on a number of places on the bag that will make it easy for your child to show off.

The inside of the main flap of the bag has a pattern similar to the train, complete in red and gold. On the front of the bag, there’s also some gold text that says “Kintetsu 80000 series” to give a hint to those who may not get the train reference right off the bat.

Reservations for the bag started on March 16 at Kazama Ransoderu Showrooms, and online reservations will begin on March 23. Each bag is 80,000 yen (US$670.92), which is actually not atypical for a randoseru, as they’re meant to be used from grades one through six.

The bags are only being made in a limited quantity, so if you’d like to get your young pupil a unique bag tailored to their interests, sooner is probably better than later!

