Though its title has gradually transitioned to just Super Mario, originally Nintendo’s flagship franchise was called Super Mario Bros., since the platforming plumber’s brother Luigi is a hero in his own right. Now, in his latest demonstration that he can keep up with his more famous sibling, Luigi is getting his own Lego set!

Following up on the Lego Super Mario set that launched last summer, the new Lego Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course is an interactive toy that seeks to combine the creative design elements of Lego blocks with the obstacle course-like challenge of a Super Mario level. Lego Luigi has LCD screen eye and overalls plus a speaker, allowing him to change his facial expression and chatter away in his friendly voice as he encounters friends and foes on his way to level-ending flagpole.

▼ Preview video for the Lego Luigi set

The 280-piece set includes, obviously, Luigi himself, plus a Pink Yoshi and, for enemies, a Bone Goomba and Boom Boom. Further dangers await in the form of spinning seesaw pieces and an interactive question mark block.

▼ Oh, and if you’re wondering if Luigi is just a recolored Mario (like he was in the original Super Mario Bros. video game), don’t worry, as their Lego versions do have different facial features and mustaches.

In the U.S., the Lego Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course is available for pre-order now through the Lego website here, priced at US$59.99 and with shipping scheduled for August 1. However, in a parallel to the way Nintendo’s games used to come out in Japan before they came out overseas, the Lego Luigi set will be released in Japan almost a month earlier, on July 10, with pre-orders starting through the Lego Rakuten online shop later today.

