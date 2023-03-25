Slather your body in Mario and Luigi and immerse yourself in the game world…literally!

When you think about anime or game-related goods, you might think the best place to get them is in Japan. While you’d be right most of the time, that isn’t the case with the latest round of limited-edition Mario Bros. goods, because fans in Japan will have to wait until 18 April to get their hands on the new limited-edition collection, which is over three weeks later than fans overseas.

The late release in Japan is likely due to the local release date for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which this new collection is in celebration of. While the movie will be released on 5 April in countries like the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada, here in Japan, the movie is set to screen on 28 April.

While the wait may be frustratingly long for fans in Japan, it looks set to be worth it, because this collection is designed to bring the world of Super Mario Bros into the bathroom, with 12 specially designed Lush goods featuring characters and items from the movie.

The star of the show here is the Question Block Bath Bomb, which will retail in Japan for 2,400 yen (US$18.43).

As you might expect, these bath bombs come with one of six different mystery items inside, so that once it fizzes away in the bath, your special item will be revealed.

The items that can be found inside the Question Block are, clockwise, below, from top to bottom: Coin (in the Honey I Washed The Kids scent); Mini Mushroom Power Up (Avocado Co Wash scent); Ice Flower Power Up (Outback Mate scent); Big Mushroom Power Up (Big scent); Star Power Up (Sexy Peel scent); Fire Flower Power Up (Cinders scent)

▼ A lush way to power up after a hard day.

Fans who want to slather their bodies in their favourite characters can do so with the Mario and Luigi shower gels, which are appropriately coloured and available in three sizes: 110 grams (3.8 ounces) for 1,200 yen, 280 grams for 2,400 yen and 560 grams for 4,000 yen.

▼ Mario’s gel contains fruity, spicy notes of lime, black pepper and pomegranate

▼ Luigi’s gel is filled with the scent of apples.

Princess Peach and Bowser are available in Shower Jelly form, with peach scents for the princess and cinnamon, cloves and star anise for Bowser.

▼ Each one is available in a choice of two sizes: 100 grams (1,000 yen) or 240 grams (2,000 yen).

▼ Princess Peach will also keep you smelling peachy all day with the Body Spray for 5,100 yen.

And rounding out the collection we have the Gold Coin Soap (860 yen), which wraps you in the scent of crème brulée and promises to enrich both your body and soul.

While people in Japan will have to wait for the collection to appear in stores and online from 14 April, fans overseas will be able to enjoy the range from 24 March.

So let us know what it’s like, overseas fans! We’ll be pacing ourselves in the meantime by playing Super Mario Bros. as a three-person co-op game, like we did back in 2021.

Source, images: PR Times

