Or amplify the good things about it, if you’re an optimist.

The great thing about social media is how it can instantly and effortlessly connect you to wonderful people all over the world. Unfortunately, it can connect you just as quickly and easily with jerks and trolls anywhere in the world.

So really, every time you post something on social media it’s sort of a roll of the dice as to what’ll happen. However, capsule toy maker Tama-kyu wants to help put the odds in your favor with its new line of social media omamori good luck charms.

Styled after the amulets of protection and good fortune offered at Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples in Japan, the complete collection consists of six charms. Even if you can’t read the kanji written on the first, enjo yakuyoke, you can probably guess that it’s from the fiery motif: protection from flame wars.

There’s also a kusoripu yakuyoke charm, which is meant to ward off what Japan calls “shit replies,” purposely antagonistic replies that often willingly take the original post out of context.

Conversely, if you’re worried about accidentally causing offense to someone else, you’ll want the burokku yakuyoke, or “protection against being blocked” amulet.

But like we said in the beginning, social media is a double-edged sword, and not all of its cuts are unkind. If you’d prefer to have divine forces working for you to accentuate the positives of online interaction, there are omamori for increasing your number of followers (forowaazo kigan)…

…increasing the number of likes your posts get (iinezo kigan)…

…and going viral (bazu nengan).

While they don’t carry official shrine/temple blessings, some would argue that any and all good luck charms are handy to have when wading into the world of social media.

The Social Media Omamori are in capsule toys now, priced at 300 yen (US$2.90).

