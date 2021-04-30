Now’s your chance to eat Captain America’s shield, Thor’s hammer, and more.

It’s always an exciting moment when Marvel’s Avengers assemble, and while fans may debate over whether their individual hype levels are higher for new adventures in comic book or live-action movie format, for us there’s nothing more thrilling than Earth’s mightiest heroes combining their powers as a dessert.

Thankfully, that’s what’s happening right now at Baskin-Robbins Japan.

The newest treat from the chain’s ice cream artists is the Marvel’s Avengers Palette Six ice cream cake, which went on sale April 23. Rather than exhaust all 31 of its flavors trying to represent every single character who showed up in Endgame, Baskin-Robbins is shining the spotlight (figuratively — don’t want the ice cream to melt!) on the six founding members of the MCU Avengers.

Measuring 16 centimeters (6.3 inches) in diameter and five centimeters in height, the six-slice cake comes in a special illustrated box with additional artwork on the film wrapping that encircles the dessert.

Let’s take a look at the powers/flavors of each hero.

First up is the heart and soul of the team, Captain America, whose shield (in edible confectionary form) is accompanied by star-shaped dollops of whipped cream. Satisfying the stripes part of stars-and-stripes are the swirls of Baskin-Robbins’s 31 Party strawberry mint ice cream, delivering a flavor that’s sharp but tangy, fitting the dichotomy of a superhero who’s fought evil in two different historical eras.

Next is Iron Man, whose hand seems to have swollen just a bit, perhaps as a side effect from all the energy pulsing through the beams he shoots out of his palm. On the other hand (pun not intended), the Caramel Ribbon ice cream is mature and sophisticated, much like Tony Stark would describe himself.

Mint, and a mighty strain of it, is the flavor for Thor’s slice, which hits your taste buds with all the power of a strike from Mjölnir or a bolt of lightning. There are also bits of chocolate, but if we had to describe the sensation in three words or less, they’d be “mint,” “mint,” and “mint.”

Hulk’s flavor is Popping Shower, a fan favorite among Japanese Baskin-Robbins fans. Filled with Pop Rocks-like candies that sizzle on your tongue, the sensation brings to mind the relentless flurries of punches that Hulk rains upon foes, but in a much less violent, more delicious way.

Hawkeye’s slice features whipped cream in the shape of arrow feathers, and a similar insignia. Honestly, it’s a little underwhelming in terms of impact when compared to the other Avengers, but couldn’t you say the same thing about Hawkeye himself? Like its inspiration, though, the Hawkeye slice is an overachiever, since the clearly divided Strawberry Cheesecake and Blueberry ice cream taste great either eaten by themselves or mixed together, giving you three ways to enjoy it.

And finally we come to Black Widow, whose slice…well, honestly it’s kind of hard to tell what’s supposed to be going on here visually. In all fairness, it must have been hard to come up with a visual salute to a character whose outfit is a nondescript black jumpsuit and doesn’t have a signature weapon or superpower, and just sprinkling a bunch of spider-shaped cookies on it would have made it look gross and/or like a Spider-Man piece instead. So the result is simply Black Widow’s insignia and what we think is supposed to be some of the blue-white piping on her suit. That said, we will never complain about a serving of Cookies and Chocolate ice cream, which is what we have here.

▼ In addition to the cool box, the cake also comes with a set of six Avengers coasters.

We picked up our Avengers Palette Six for 4,000 yen (US$39), but some Baskin-Robbins branches are offering it for a reduced price of 3,700 yen. It’s available for a limited time, though if you don’t make it in time you can always console yourself with a Baskin-Robbins Pikachu ice cream cake.

