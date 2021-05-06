Sure, there are onions in there, but this curry rice brings a tear to the eye for a different reason.

Japan has always been a country where culinary presentation matters. In Japan, the concept that the first taste is with the eyes is widely accepted, and that taste will also linger the longest since a photo will preserve the presentation long after the flavor fades from your taste buds.

So in a country of unabashed foodies and enthusiastic social media users, it might seem strange that Japanese mother and Twitter user @surigoma2012 recently shared a photo of a bowl of home-made curry rice she’d just whipped up, despite the fact that it looks, well, frankly pretty ugly.

I mean, sure, looking at curry rice will pretty much always get your mouth watering, but those random, irregularly shaped cheese scraps are about the least artful arrangement ever.

However, if you’re thinking this is proof that @surigoma2012 has no interest in aesthetics, you couldn’t be farther from the truth. She cares deeply about how the food she makes cooks. It’s just that instead of focusing on how her own portion, she makes her kids’ plates the priority, and the curry rice she made for her five-year-old daughter and two-year-old son looks like this:

▼ “← Kids’ curry → Mom’s curry”

To give her kids both a hot meal and big smile, @surigoma2012 cut shapes from slices of cheese and lovingly spread them across their plates, turning the sea of roux into a sky of stars. Naturally, this left her with a bunch of angular leftover scraps of different sizes, which she then used on the plate of curry she ate.

Commenters were touched, and knowing the reason behind why Mom’s curry looked the way it did made it beautiful in its own way in their eyes:

“On the kids’ plates, the cheese is shaped like stars, but on the mom’s plate, it’s shaped like love.”

“Mom’s curry is topped with stardust.”

“Stardust curry is a mature, for-adults dish.”

“I thought the mom’s plate had cranes and angelfish.”

So while @surigoma2012’s personal curry’s visual appeal isn’t the sort of thing that can exist in a vacuum, it can definitely exist in a loving family.

Source: Twitter/@surigoma2012 via IT Media

Images: Twitter/@surigoma2012

