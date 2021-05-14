You’ll need to take a step back to take it all in, and a close look to understand what you’re seeing.

It’s become a pretty standard part of anime/manga character design and planning to decide on official birthdays for the series’ stars. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the character’s birthdate will ever be mentioned within the anime itself, but it should at least show up in their official profile, and even if there’s no special birthday party episode, you can count on fans to celebrate when the time comes in the real world.

For example, Kyojuro Rengoku, from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, has his birthday on May 10. Rengoku may not be the series’ protagonist, but he definitely stole the spotlight in Mugen Train, and with this being his first birthday since the theatrical anime became the highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, Japanese Twitter user and Rengoku supporter Sana (@WMlr9) was understandably excited, treating herself to a special Rengoku manicure at the start of the month.

But even that’s nothing compared to what she did on Rengoku’s actual birthday. As you can imagine, Sana has quite a collection of Rengoku merchandise, and so she decided to take some snaps of some of her favorite pieces…and by a few, we mean so many, and arranged in such an artfully overwhelming way, that it’s honestly hard for the brain to process what the eyes are seeing at first.

It’s not until you zoom in that you can start to differentiate the individual elements that are covering the walls, floor, and even the ceiling of the room: a massive amassment of acrylic standees, plushies, pins, and cards all in the image of Saya’s beloved Fire Hashira.

▼ Another mind-bending view of the Rengoku room

Obviously, this isn’t the sort of thing you can throw together with just a quick shopping trip or two. It takes a lot of time and planning to acquire enough character trinkets that they transcend memorabilia and become interior fixture material. With the Demon Slayer merchandising train still chugging along at full speed, odds are Saya will be continuing to add to her collection, and we look forward to seeing what she does to celebrate Rengoku’s next birthday, though we think it’s going to take us the year until then to wrap our minds around these photos.

