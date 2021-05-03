Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba rolls on to its latest success.

As 2020 wound down, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train became the highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan. While it’s unlikely to repeat that feat in the U.S., the anime film is still poised for an incredible achievement in America.

North American box office projections for last weekend are showing a little over US$6.42 million in ticket sales for Mugen Train. Not only does is that more than the live-action Mortal Kombat’s projected US$6.24 million, it’s more than any other movie currently playing, making Mugen Train the number-one movie in North America last weekend!

▼ Trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train

This will be only the second time ever for a Japanese movie to claim the number-one weekend ranking for North America, and the first time that’s happened in more than 20 years. And no, the first film from Japan to take the top spot wasn’t a special screening of Rashomon or Seven Samurai, but…

…Pokémon The First Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back.

Not to take anything away from the Pokémon franchise, but Mugen Train winning the weekend will be arguably the more impressive accomplishment, since it’ll be doing so with an added degree of difficulty. Pokémon’s constant kid-friendliness means it can always rely on parents bringing their kids to the theater for some wholesome fun, with revenue pumped up even more since Mom and Dad need to buy tickets of their own too. Mugen Train, though, has been given an R-rating for its U.S. release, something that even many live-action Hollywood films try to avoid out of fear that it’ll negatively impact their ticket sale potential.

But just as they’ve overcome harsh trials within the world of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro and his companions are showing that no challenge is too big for them, and any time you’re in a group that basically consists of just you and Pikachu it’s a sign that people really, really like you.

Sources: Box Office Mojo via Otakomu, The Numbers, Twitter/@eigarankingnews

Top image: YouTube/Aniplex USA

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!