Tokyo’s otaku town knows how to please Kimetsu no Yaiba fans.

One of the biggest manga/anime franchises to wow audiences in Japan and right across the world in 2021 was “Kimetsu no Yaiba“, or “Demon Slayer“. Even now, popularity for the franchise is showing no signs of fading, especially for our reporter Mr Sato, who’s currently engrossed in the second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba that’s currently being aired on Japanese TV.

So when Mr Sato heard whispers about a Kimetsu no Yaiba fukubukuro lucky bag being sold in Akihabara for New Year, he immediately headed down to the area to see if he could purchase one.

▼ The bag is limited to one per customer at the main branch of Mulan Akiba, a chainstore that sells new and used manga, video games, DVDs, and CDs.

The fukubukuro, or “Kimetsu Bukuro” as this one is called, cost Mr Sato 5,000 yen (US$43.32), which isn’t cheap in terms of fukubukuro, so he couldn’t help but feel a bit anxious about whether this would turn out to be a good value-for-money investment or a poor one.

However, once he cut through the tape that kept the bag shut from his prying eyes, he smiled in delight at what he saw.

▼ This looks promising!

Pulling his secret goods out of the bag, Mr Sato felt like a child opening presents on Christmas Day, and he couldn’t help but let out a little squeal of happiness upon seeing each product, before lining them all up for us to look at.

There were a whopping 13 items in the bag, which is way more than Mr Sato was expecting, so let’s take a look at what he got, along with some of their usual recommended retail prices.

▼ First up, we have a rubber Sabito keychain, and a Nichirin Sword keychain (1,650 yen).

▼ Next, we have a “Buddy Colle” rubber mascot (715 yen).

And check out these cute Shinobu Kocho and Kyojuro Rengoku “Hug Character Collection” toys (880 yen each)!

▼ There’s also a Kyojuro Flat Mask Case (1,628 yen).

▼ A set of 12 coloured pencils (1,540 yen)

▼ A Zenitsu Agatsuma Pouch (2,178 yen)

▼ A Giyu Tomioka Haori Pouch (880 yen)

▼ And a 90-centimetre (35-inch) long Japanese noren curtain (880 yen).

Some of the most impressive items in the bag were the Banpresto Muzan Kibutsuji Figure, produced by Bandai…

▼ …the Nezuko Kamado Super Premium Figure, produced by Sega…

▼ …and the Figuarts Zero Giyu Tomioka “Water Breathing” figure, produced by Bandai (8,250 yen).

If you’ve been tallying up the recommended retail prices, you’ll notice that the total cost of the items in the bag comes to over 18,000 yen ($155.91), which is way more than the 5,000 yen Mr Sato paid for the bundle!

This was a fantastic deal, and one of the best Mr Sato has found in Tokyo so far. Mulan is now on his list of places to visit in Akihabara for future fukubukuro, and it sure beats the “Guaranteed iPad and Other Various Items” lucky bag he picked up in the area earlier that day!

Store Information

Kaitori Hanbai Ichiba Mulan Akiba Main store / 買取販売市場ムーランAKIBA本店

Address: Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Sotokanda 1-4-21

東京都千代田区外神田1丁目4-21

Hours: 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.; Sundays 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

