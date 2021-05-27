Fans worldwide prepare to celebrate thirty years of the blue blur.

What was the first videogame you ever remember playing? Mine was Disney’s The Lion King for the Sega Genesis (or Sega Mega Drive for those outside North America). It didn’t make as much of an impact as the second videogame I ever remember playing: Sonic the Hedgehog for the same system. With eye-bleedingly fast controls, satisfying sound effects, and an impossibly catchy 16-bit soundtrack, Sonic captured my heart in a flash—and I wasn’t alone!

▼ Soak up some Sonic nostalgia in this official commemorative trailer.

Since he first sped onto our screens in 1991, Sonic has starred in games across multiple platforms and oversaw the birth, rise, and eventual fall of Sega as a console developer. He took the leading role in comics and animated TV shows across the globe, with many boasting their own unique canon continuity with their own casts of characters, which helped Sonic feel uniquely “cool” to all kinds of kids, no matter their tastes or where they came from. Even with missteps in his career like the unfortunate first design for his Hollywood film debut, he’s still a dearly beloved character with legions of devoted fans eager to celebrate the three decades of his career.

So when the official Sega Twitter accounts announced a 30th anniversary broadcast in both Japanese and English, there was much rejoicing.

[twitter https://twitter.com/SEGA_OFFICIAL/status/1397326685804974082 align=center]

“This is a must-see for all Sonic fans!

We will hold a Sonic Central broadcast to commemorate 30 years of Sonic on May 28 from 1:00 a.m. JST. We’ll be looking back on those thirty years, and will also announce upcoming project and collaboration details.

Make sure you don’t miss out!

It’ll be held over here on this channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/SONICMOVIECHANNEL“

▼ Here’s the English announcement for comparison.

Did someone say news?



Tune in at 9am PT on 5/27 for a first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for our #Sonic30th celebration! pic.twitter.com/rd4RpyVWFj — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 25, 2021

While both English-speaking and Japanese-speaking audiences alike were delighted to hear that there were plenty of projects in the pipeline, those living in Japan were a touch distressed by the early start time. Others were more reticent with their hopes, as Sonic has had a bumpy road when it comes to more recent releases.

“I’m super excited for this but I have work the next day, so I can’t tune in live… I’ll count on the archive, I guess! I love the cute 30th-anniversary logo!”

“I just hope it won’t be a mobile game.”

“Please give us something refreshing with that speedy, Sonic-style vibe!”

“I hope we get a remaster of Sonic Colors, but that would be a bit lackluster for a whole stream.”

“Pleeease give us a way to raise Chao again…”

Speculation is running rampant with regards to what the Sonic IP will collaborate with, as well. Most are expecting game collaborations such as Monster Hunter or Dragon Quest, but a few are considering fashion brands, food companies, or theme parks. We’ll just have to tune in for ourselves and see!

Source: Twitter/@SEGA_OFFICIAL via My Game News Flash

