If you’re not good with spice, be sure to bring a gallon of milk with you to class.

Introduced via the British from India, Japanese curry is one of the most well-known and well-revered mainstays of Japanese cuisine. It’s filling, cheap, and ubiquitous across the country. And now for curry fans who want to take their love to the next level, Japan’s only higher-ed institution dedicated to the satisfying dish, Curry College, is currently looking for the next generation of curry-making pros.

Hosted by the Curry General Research Center, a Japanese institution dedicated to studying the cultural influence and adaptations of the popular dish, Curry College is a rigorous eight-month training course on the ins-and-outs of curry. From demonstrative classes to the business logistics of running a curry shop to even the history of Japanese curry, this is the perfect program for all lovers of curry, and so far, Curry College has witnessed over 1,500 students enroll and graduate from its fragrant halls since its inception in 2014.

▼ A small sample provided by Curry College of the packaged curries alumni have made so far

Aspiring students can enroll in three different courses: the General course, the Curry Scholar course, and the Curry Audited Scholar course. The General course is the perfect catch-all program, whether you’re an amateur and have only made curry from a box or a seasoned veteran running a curry franchise, and students can expect a hybrid learning model of online webinars and in-person lectures.

For folks who have more knowledge about curry, whether as a restaurant owner or an academic, the Curry Scholar course and the Curry Audited Scholar course provide a smaller, but very focused, scope of classes with the former only consisting of research on curry and the latter only offering in-person lectures.

▼ I’ve looked over your resume, and it says you have a degree in… curry-ology?

Jokes aside, you don’t actually get a degree from completing this course. If anything, Curry College is more like an intensive training unit for those who are happiest spending their working hours with the complex, rich spices which make up a delicious plate of Japanese curry.

Even without receiving a degree, there’s still a ton of different and exciting opportunities offered by the course, such as a short term study abroad program at New Delhi’s Institute of Culinary Arts and the chance to network with the country’s leading curry industry members. We’re sure regardless of how much experience one has with curry, there’s much to learn and gain from Curry College.

▼ And hey, at the end of the day, there’s nothing like enjoying a freshly made plate of curry.

Tuition for the General course at Curry College is 250,000 yen (US$2,260). The first rounds of applications are currently open until July 31, and folks can apply online via Curry College’s website here. If accepted, folks can expect to start school from November 2021 and finish in April 2022. Competition looks tight, especially with only an acceptance pool of five students total, so consider working on your app soon if interested, or you can always develop the next hottest curry bread cider instead.

