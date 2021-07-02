Image editing transports her from the living room to a world of amazing beauty and magical creatures.

Ever since cameras became affordable enough for private individuals to own, parents have been snapping photos of their kids. A key difference for the current generation, though, is that pressing the shutter button isn’t necessarily the end of the process. With photography having gone digital and the wealth of photo editing software out there, a loving mom or dad can tinker with all sorts of settings and filters to give the image some extra flair and pop.

So when Japanese Twitter user Kogame (@TauonQ) recently took a photo of his daughter, she asked him to retouch it too.

▼ The original photo

Kogame, though, is especially skilled at image editing, and so he went far beyond fiddling with the brightness and color sliders. By the time he was finished working his digital magic, the everyday photo of his little girl striking an out-of-place dramatic pose in their living room had been transformed…

…to a striking snow queen with wings on her back and a company of woodland minions rushing off to do her bidding!

“My daughter told me how she wanted me to retouch the photo, and this is how it ended up” tweets Kogame, as though it’s the most natural thing in the world. Then again, this isn’t the first time he’s transported her into a fantasy realm, as he also shared some previous after-editing photos of his kid.

▼ Clockwise from top left: “Dinnertime,” “Look Out Behind You,” “Trick or Treat,” and “Ice Dragon.”

Some of Kogame’s other photos show he’s got quite the eye for capturing the beauty of the real world too…

…but we’re already looking forward to what the next otherworldly adventure of this father-and-daughter duo will be.

