Feel-good story about a Japanese convenience store becomes one of the most unexpected surprises at the Olympics.

If you’ve ever visited Japan, you’ll know just how wonderful its convenience stores are. Unlike a lot of convenience stores overseas, the ones in Japan are warm, clean and inviting, with door chimes to welcome you and a wide array of pre-made meals that are such good quality they’ve earned the praise of famous foodies and international celebrities.

So when Canadian journalist Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) arrived in Tokyo to cover the Olympics for public broadcaster CBC he was pleased to discover a 7-Eleven just outside his hotel.

Leaving hotel room to see what I can find.



This hotel is quite the place… there’s a 7-Eleven inside of it. Which might be a great spot for coffee.



Updates to come. #Tokyo2020 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 18, 2021

As soon as the reporter laid eyes on the 7-Eleven a week ago, he had a hunch he’d be spending a lot of money and time here, and he was right, because once he’d spied the iced coffees, and figured out how to use the coffee machine, a cup of convenience store joe became his daily go-to.

7-Eleven at the hotel.



Have a feeling I’ll be spending a lot of time and money here. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Lj3D2jXeHA — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 18, 2021

Very friendly local helping me with my first coffee at #Tokyo2020 inside the 7-Eleven.



Won’t come in a cereal bowl. Machine-made. Review coming. — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 18, 2021

7-Eleven latte for the win.



Really good. This is good. Caffeine! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/smIl4vL29z — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 18, 2021

With so many people wishing they could experience the joys of a Japanese convenience store right now, Heroux’s 41,000 Twitter followers enjoyed living vicariously through him, giving his daily 7-Eleven updates hundreds of likes online.

The golden sunlit gates of 7-11 for morning coffee. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/HEmKWoTZuN — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 19, 2021

Also got an iced coffee. Easier to chug. And it’s a chugging coffee kinda morning. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/RlqezwEVwi — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 19, 2021

Then came the snack, dinner and dessert updates, which had everyone yearning for convenience store food…

Went back to 711 for the Wonda Morning Shot and Super Protein Bar.



Feeling like this might be a morning ritual throughout #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/sNYlb6aDZp — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 19, 2021

Tonight’s dinner!



7-11 special. Apparently the Egg Salad Sandwiches are exquisite.



And mayonnaise flavoured potato snacks because why the hell not? #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ANnKADHOe4 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 19, 2021

7-11 DESSERT FOR THE WIN!



Chocolate, almond crush, Pocky. Biscuit sticks covered in chocolate.



Took this photo and am now devouring. Don’t buy them. You can’t eat just a few. They’re absolutely perfect. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ee7WrkusV8 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 20, 2021

…and it didn’t take long for Heroux’s 7-Eleven updates to become even more popular than his Olympic updates.

Live coverage of my live coverage of the Canadian Olympic Committee opening press conference. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/c2Aj2uvVoQ — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 22, 2021

Then, on 24 July, Heroux’s popularity suddenly exploded, reaching well beyond his followers to the rest of Japan when one Japanese Twitter user picked up on this series of tweets, uploaded after the opening ceremony, and translated them into Japanese.

What are the chances 7-11 is open at 2am?



I’m really craving those edamame chips and an egg salad sandwich. #Tokyo2020 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 23, 2021

I’m still on a bus.



To get back to the International broadcast centre.



To get on another bus. To get to the hotel. To hopefully enter 711. #Tokyo2020 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 23, 2021

At 2am in Tokyo.



Just got off the bus.



Walking to 7-11. Those golden gates better be open. #Tokyo2020 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 23, 2021

7-11. What would I do without you.



After 18 hours of Olympic coverage, 2:10am in Tokyo, the door still opens. The shelves restocked.



What a place. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/LPhJbVBrEn — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 23, 2021

Heroux’s delight at being able to eat a substantial meal at 2:00 a.m., after covering the Olympics opening ceremony at the stadium for 18 hours, enamoured people all around Japan. The translated tweets (seen below) quickly went viral, amassing over 34,000 likes and more than 18,000 retweets.

People across Japan embraced the tale of the convenience store lover with open arms, leaving comments like:

“I can relate to this feeling!”

“7-Eleven stores are incredibly different overseas, so I totally get this reporter’s reaction!”

“I’m so happy to hear about this!”

“These tweets are like poetry.”

“This makes me proud to be Japanese!”

“7-Eleven is truly God-like. Thank you for appreciating the convenience store!”

Heroux has since picked up a whole swathe of new followers from Japan who, like his followers from the rest of the world, are now eagerly awaiting more 7-Eleven updates.

▼ Heroux continues to deliver the news everyone is waiting for.

Dinner has been served.



Chicken, Mayonnaise Onigiri

Fried noodles, bonito and sauce

Edamame chips because I love them

And Pocari Sweat because I’m dehydrated.



The Olympic 7/11 diet of champions. pic.twitter.com/joqqEVJKIN — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 24, 2021

The feel-good story of an overseas reporter’s 7-Eleven updates has become one of the most unexpected surprises at the Olympics, and even Heroux himself is surprised by his newfound fame.

I certainly did not think my Olympic coverage from Tokyo would include hundreds, maybe thousands now, waiting on my reports from 7/11.



But these are strange days. And it’s fun to feel part of the community when we can’t be part of the community. #Tokyo2020 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 24, 2021

After all the disappointing scandals and price-gouging news tied to the Tokyo Olympics, it’s nice to finally find a wholesome, heartwarming story related to the Games. For more updates on the reporter’s convenience store visits, be sure to give Heroux a follow because there’s a lot to discover at 7-Eleven, including surprisingly tasty ramen and a machine where you can print postcards and photos from your phone!

