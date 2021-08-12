Official items from Capcom, produced by Umbrella Corp.

It’s been 25 years since Capcom first introduced us to the world of Resident Evil, or Biohazard as it’s known in Japan. The video game franchise that’s had us fighting zombies for a quarter of a century has come a long way since 1996, but while the technology has advanced and new characters have been introduced, a lot of the weapons and items from the original instalment have lasted the test of time.

One of those items is the healing herb, which appears in the form of potted plants throughout the series. Picking up a herb is one of the few times gamers can breathe a sigh of relief between killing zombies, as they have the ability to restore health, with the green herb healing a large amount of health in games that don’t allow herb mixing, and a relatively small amount of health in games that allow herb mixing.

In the series, some of these herbs were created by evil conglomerate Umbrella Corporation, and now, to celebrate the 25th anniversary, they’ve made the jump from Resident Evil to the real world, to help you deal with the stresses of everyday life — with or without zombies.

▼ There are Green Herbs and Red Herbs available, for 550 yen (US$4.97) each.

The “herbs” are actually bath salts, so you can truly immerse yourself in the world of Resident Evil, whilst “surrounded by the scent of herbs”. And if you’ve had a particularly tough day, you can mix the green and red herbs together, just like in the series, to fully restore your health levels.

That’s not the only exciting new release to mark the 25th anniversary, as Capcom is also bringing out some official Umbrella stationery, so you can live out your life as an Umbrella employee.

There’s a ballpoint pen (550 yen), a “Message Memo” pad (660 yen) for writing memos or phone messages, and an A4-sized “Report Pad” (990 yen), all featuring the Umbrella logo, which will no doubt raise eyebrows at the office or in the classroom.

The new products will go on sale from 13 August at the official online store and the Capcom stores in Tokyo and Osaka.

▼ Capcom Tokyo

▼ Capcom Osaka

Capcom stores and cafes are already hugely popular in Japan, but now with the green and red herbs making their debut, it might be time for Capcom to set up their own dedicated health spa, complete with blue herbs, first aid sprays and perfume. That’s a day spa we’d fight through zombies to get to!

Store information

Capcom Store Tokyo / カプコンストアトーキョー

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Udagawa-cho 15-1, Parco 6F

東京都渋谷区宇田川町15-1 渋谷PARCO ６F

Website

Capcom Store Osaka / カプコンストアオーサカ

Address: Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Chuo-ku, Shinsaibashisuji 1-8-3, Shinsaibashi Parco 6F

大阪市中央区心斎橋筋1丁目8-3 心斎橋パルコ6F

Website

Source: PR Times via Hachima Kiko

