How many times has this happened to you? You finally put the last playing card in the tiger statue bought by the insane art-collecting chief of police and open the hidden door leading to the diamond-tipped cane that goes into the other weird mechanical statue, only to have a creature with a meter-long tongue drop from the ceiling and claw open your abdomen.

If the answer is more than zero, then you most likely appreciate a good herb. Now, thanks to our friends at Umbrella Corporation you no longer need to rummage around alleyway dumpsters and desk drawers to find them. All your favorite colors of herbs can be found at Capcom Stores and Cafes in Tokyo, Osaka, Kobe, Sendai, or online for 864 yen (US$6) each.

▼ You can tell a Capcom Store by all the Capcom stuff.

First, recover some life with some Green Herbs tea, which is a blend of green tea and spearmint which is sure to refresh and invigorate.

Next up, we have some Red Herbs that can finally be used on their own. This tea merges the flavors and aromas of hibiscus, rosehips, and a sweet touch of stevia. It might not serve to enhance other herbs this time around, but it sure will enhance your afternoon.

Blue Herbs matches its unique color with the distinct fragrance of moringa and a hint of stevia. It’s a firm taste that’s meant to represent the poison-resisting effects of blue herbs.

Finally, extend your life gauge with the classically clean and elegant chamomile tea which represents the Yellow Herbs of the game.

Umbrella Corporation would like to kindly remind everyone that these teas should not be used in place of actual Resident Evil Herbs and there is no guarantee they can heal you from mortal wounds, treat/prevent poisoning, or prolong your life. Doctors are still your best option for all those things.

Nevertheless, judging by the reaction in comments online, many people are curious to try some of these. Many also had the obvious thought of anyone who’s played the games.

“I wonder what it would taste like if I blended them together.”

“Now I won’t have to worry about getting bitten by a zombie.”

“Looks interesting. I want to try some.”

“Seems like they would be more effective if I blended them.”

“They should make some decorative herbs too.”

“I usually only carry First-Aid Sprays.”

“They should have come out with this ages ago.”

Making it so the teas could be mixed would have been a genius move for this product. That surely would have taken a lot of research and development to pull off though, so maybe if this run of Resident Evil Herb herbal teas is a hit, they’ll go back to the drawing board for that in the next edition.

So, be sure to clear out some space in that large briefcase you always seem to have but are inexplicably never seen carrying around to pick up these useful items. I usually ditch the flash grenades since I can never be bothered to use them.

