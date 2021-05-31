Now you can have your Amaterasu and eat it too.

Japan loves pop-up cafes celebrating new and recurring trends from Pen Pineapple Apple Pen to Sailor Moon. But when you’re a company with as many famous media brands as Capcom, it’s a smart move to just set up your own permanent cafes with a rotating theme of titles such as Resident Evil or Monster Hunter.

▼ Capcom Cafes can be found in Tokyo and Saitama

This time, its Ōkami‘s turn in the culinary spotlight. Arguably the company’s most overlooked classic, Ōkami incorporates classical Japanese sumi-e art and mythology, along with a unique style of gameplay.

The name of the game has a double meaning of the Japanese word for “wolf” but written in kanji characters that mean “great god.” That’s because players assume the role of Japan’s highest god, Amaterasu, who has taken the form of a wolf.

These same themes of Japanese art and culture can be found in this limited time menu that will be available at the Ikebukuro Capcom Cafe from 4 June to 15 July.

Here’s a rundown of each item in the above picture:

1 – The Amaterasu Burger with fries and Waka Mentai Dip for 1,848 yen (US$17) has a hamburger topped with vibrantly colored vegetables and a side of thick-cut french fries that can be dipped into a spicy pollock roe sauce based on the color of Waka’s shirt.

2 – The Oki Mask Monaka Dashi Ochazuke is a bowl of rice drenched in a savory soup broth topped with other seasonings and a large wafer in the shape of Oki’s mask that’s eaten separately, all for 1,848 yen.

3 – It wouldn’t be a Japanese-themed menu without sushi, and the Sachidama Temari Sushi plate for 1,848 yen has six ball-shaped pieces of sushi based on the in-game item.

4 – For desert there’s the Celestial Brush Roll Cake which is a slice of chocolate roll cake with pink and black cream to resemble cherry blossom trees and ink from the game’s unique brush interface. This one sells for 1,408 yen.

This can all be washed down with one of three drinks based on the characters Waka (5), Oki (6), and Amaterasu (7) which will sell for 880 yen ($8) each. Also, with each drink purchase customers can keep their randomly given coaster featuring artwork of the game’s characters.

Not only that but each meal order also comes with a special placemat that can be taken home as a souvenir (pictured at the top of this article). And on top of all that, those who spend over 3,000 yen ($27.50) will receive one of nine randomly chosen glossy postcards.

Of course, like other eateries in Tokyo, the Capcom Cafe will be abiding by recommended coronavirus countermeasures such as regular disinfection and limited seating. This might make it more difficult to get a table, but an online reservation system has been set up to help ensure Ōkami fans can get a taste of this nostalgic game.

Restaurant information

Capcom Cafe Ikebukuro / カプコンカフェ 池袋店

Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Higashiikebukuro 1-30-3, Q Plaza Ikebukuro 3F

東京都豊島区東池袋一丁目30番3号 キュープラザ池袋 3F

Website

Reservation Website

Source, images: PR Times

