Suspect claims stress from work and divorce as the reason.

At about 8:40 p.m. on 29 July, a 17-year-old young woman was walking through the streets of Suita City, Osaka Prefecture when she began to notice an odd and horrible smell. After walking some more it began to feel as if the smell was following her, so she stopped and checked the backpack she was wearing.

To her horror there were streaks of what appeared to be human feces smeared on it, so she went straight to the police.

It hasn’t been reported exactly how the authorities managed to track the offender down, but about a month later they arrested a 24-year-old man who lives in Osaka City for assault and damage to property. During the arrest, police found a capped 500-milliliter (17-ounce) plastic bottle with the suspect’s own excrement inside as well as a small tube.

The suspect had reportedly gone out during a work break at an assisted living facility and committed the crime.

According to the investigation, the man said he was dealing with stress from his job as well as a divorce the year before, to which he attributed a general ill-will toward women.

Readers of the news were having particular trouble grasping the cryptic connection between the suspect’s motive and very specific actions.

“I don’t get how that relieves stress.”

“I think I know what might have led to his divorce.”

“Big man, taking his anger out on teenage girls.”

“How do you come up with this idea just because you hate women?”

“I’m still trying to figure out how the tube works.”

“That’s just heinous.”

“I’m gagging just imagining what that must have been like.”

“How did he get it in the bottle?”

That last question seems crucial in trying to figure out the mind of this criminal. The amount of forethought that had to go into preparing the bottle makes it appear to be a premeditated act, done by a man driven to smear poo on people’s bags using his own particular woes as an excuse.

The fact that he also still had the bottle, or possibly even a different bottle, weeks after the incident he was arrested for suggests that it probably wasn’t an isolated incident either. We can only be thankful that his activities were put to an end swiftly.

Source: KTV News, The Sankei News

Photos: ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!