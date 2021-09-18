Empty instant ramen cups, gattai!
Instant ramen maker Nissin had a couple of different Japanese vocabulary options for “combined” when it came to naming their Super Combined Cup Noodle series, which combines two different kinds of Cup Noodle broth in each cup. The word they ultimately went with, gattai, has a strong mental correlation with combining robot anime…and so it’s only logical that each of the four Combined flavors is now represented by an awesome mecha.
さぁ、売上最強はどいつだ！#スーパー合体シリーズ #勝敗は1週間後 #空箱職人はるきる https://t.co/uGoXkOkFZ2 pic.twitter.com/TGyWBelGgu— カップヌードル (@cupnoodle_jp) September 14, 2021
The quartet of mighty warriors seen in the message from the official Cup Noodle Twitter account are collectively known as the Four Heavenly Near-Future Cyborg Kings, and they’re expertly made from the Cup Noodle cups of the flavors they represent. For example, this King, designated as the “great sword power-type,” was created from the Siupoodle (salt and original-flavor Cup Noodle) flavor.
「スーパー合体シリーズ」の発売を記念し、「カップヌードル」と「しお」のパッケージを合体させてみました！#近未来サイボーグ四天王 #シップードル #大剣パワータイプ #空箱職人はるきる https://t.co/uGoXkOkFZ2 pic.twitter.com/wGPlmFvBm9— カップヌードル (@cupnoodle_jp) September 14, 2021
The “winged speed-type” King, meanwhile, is born from the Searry (seafood and curry) cup.
「スーパー合体シリーズ」の発売を記念し、「シーフードヌードル」と「カップヌードルカレー」のパッケージを合体させてみました！#近未来サイボーグ四天王 #シーリー #翼人スピードタイプ #空箱職人はるきる https://t.co/uGoXkOkFZ2 pic.twitter.com/rj7jvUeVZY— カップヌードル (@cupnoodle_jp) September 14, 2021
If you’re thinking these creations, which incorporate a compelling mixture of mechanical and organic motifs, look far too complex and polished for Nissin’s social media managers to have put together in your spare time, you’re right. They’re actually the work of empty box artist Harukiru, whose specific and singular talent earned him an entire solo exhibition for his work repurposing Japanese snack food packaging a while back.
▼ Beast-type King, Cheechili Curmato flavor (Chilli Tomato and European Cheese Curry)
「スーパー合体シリーズ」の発売を記念し、「欧風チーズカレー」と「チリトマトヌードル」のパッケージを合体させてみました！#近未来サイボーグ四天王 #チーチリカーマト #獣人タイプ #空箱職人はるきる https://t.co/uGoXkOkFZ2 pic.twitter.com/jGlT9Bd14d— カップヌードル (@cupnoodle_jp) September 14, 2021
▼ And last, armored sniper-type King, Tonso flavor (tonkotsu pork stock and miso)
「スーパー合体シリーズ」の発売を記念し、「旨辛豚骨」と「味噌」のパッケージを合体させてみました！#近未来サイボーグ四天王 #とんそ #装甲狙撃タイプ #空箱職人はるきる https://t.co/uGoXkOkFZ2 pic.twitter.com/AA3szXbSLo— カップヌードル (@cupnoodle_jp) September 14, 2021
Unfortunately for those who find the Four Heavenly Near-Future Cyborg Kings awesome-looking but lack Harukiru’s skills to make their own (so, pretty much everyone else on the planet), they’re not being offered for sale or as giveaway prizes. However, Nissin’s tweet of the assembled group dramatically asks “Now, who will become the strongest seller?” and includes the hashtag “#the battle ends in one week,” so maybe we’ll see some special follow-up for the character whose flavor proves to be king of the Super Combined Cup Noodle line.
Source: Twitter/@cupnoodle_jp via IT Media
Featured image: Twitter/@cupnoodle_jp
