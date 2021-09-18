Instead of chomping down enemies, Kirby’s tucking into burgers, dozing next to pizzas, and serving up coffee.

If you love all things cute, you probably love Kirby. Who wouldn’t? That little guy has been stealing hearts—and his enemies’ powers—since he first waddled onto the video game scene in the 1990s, and the sheer volume of cute plush toys and adorable Kirby-themed trinkets available is a testament to how much the masses adore this sweet little pink orb.

There’s been a spate of adorable Kirby-themed food in recent years, with the pop-up Kirby café being a regular sight and users online posting guides to make your own Kirby-style snacks. Apparently, the good people at Ichiban Kuji have noticed this trend and decided to pattern their recent Kirby kuji lottery around food, too!

▼ Introducing the Kirby’s Burger lottery!

Ichiban Kuji lotteries are a common sight at anime goods stores. You pay a fixed price for a ticket (650 yen, or US$5.94, in this case) and are typically guaranteed to receive a prize. The catch is that you have no way to guarantee what you win! It could be anything from one of the lower-grade prizes, typically smaller and cheaper products, to the grand prizes which can be anything from a gigantic plush to a…gigantic Goku figure.

Your 650 yen ticket might win the A prize: a gigantic plush cushion that sits 30 centimeters or 11.8 inches tall.

▼ The Pouncing Kirby Burger Cushion!

This delicious-looking burger cushion has a Waddle Dee design seared into the bun and is stuffed with cozy layers of lettuce, fabric tomatoes, and floppy triangles of cheese. Just make sure not to squish the cute little plush Kirby nestled on top!

Maybe you’ll score the B prize instead. This is a gorgeous plush, depicting Kirby in the depths of a pizza-fueled food coma. He even comes with his own soft, cuddly slice of pizza.

▼ The plush is called the I’m Stuffed! Kirby Plush and…same.

The last of the grand prizes is a coffee jug straight out of an American diner. Printed with Kirby’s sweet little face, it’ll be like you have your own Kirby right at home! A Kirby that just swallowed a coffee jug, at least. Serve your coffee with Kirby’s Coffee Server!

As with all good lotteries of this oeuvre, it’s much more likely that you’ll win one of the numerous smaller prizes. This lottery, in particular, contains multi-use grocery bags, cute plastic figurines of Kirby and Waddle Dee, dinner plates, mugs, stationery, and face towels. And everything is patterned after that vintage fast food diner aesthetic, so your prize is guaranteed to be both stylish and appetizing.

But there’s one more draw (pun intended) to this lottery. If you pull out the very last ticket in the box, you’ll win a bonus prize: a burger cushion with a plush Waddle Dee bounding atop of it instead of Kirby.

The lottery will be available at convenience stores, special-interest shops, and arcades across Japan from September 24. There’s also a campaign for Japanese residents where you can win a bonus prize from the lottery selection, provided that you follow the @ichibanKUJI Twitter account and tweet about the lottery using the appropriate hashtags. Good luck out there, and we hope you win something that tides you over until the next Kirby Café!

Source: Ichiban Kuji via Netlab

Images: YouTube/BANDAI SPIRITS / バンダイスピリッツ

