We’ve all experienced that moment in life when we were stopped in our tracks by the sound of someone’s voice. Whether it was a professional actor with a Morgan Freeman-level baritone or your local pizza joint receptionist with a voice as delicious as their pie, sometimes all you want to do is sit back and bask in the dulcet tones of their vocals (with or without the pizza).

In Japan, those who make it their job to leave others spellbound by sound often gain legions of fans who closely follow their every move in the industry, especially when they’re known for playing suave characters. Along those lines, Goo Ranking recently revealed the results of an online survey which focused on the top male voice actors with voices too sexy for their own good. Most of the top picks are veterans in the field, with the youngest in the top five clocking in at 38 years of age. Many of them also made the Anime Grand Prix 2019 list we covered a while back. Our only regret is that we’re not allowed to request any sexy dialogue from them for our custom-order anime voice actor PCs…

Top ten male voice actors whose voices are just too damn sexy

9 [tie]. Yuki Kaji (梶裕貴): 34 votes

9 [tie]. Show Hayami (速水奨): 34 votes

8. Koichi Yamadera (山寺宏一): 38 votes

7. Takehito Koyasu (子安武人): 39 votes

6. Akira Ishida (石田彰): 42 votes

5. Takahiro Sakurai (櫻井孝宏): 46 votes

Perhaps 47-year-old Takahiro Sakurai’s biggest claim to fame is providing the voice for Cloud Strife in the Final Fantasy series of games. Other anime roles of his include Sasori in Naruto Shippuden, Miyuki Kazuya in Ace of Diamond, and Maximilien Robespierre in Le Chevalier D’Eon. He was also selected as the official Japanese dub voice for Edward Cullen in the Twilight films, which should be a clear indicator of his vocal power over the teenage crowd.

▼ Even a single word spoken by Takahiro is enough to enchant at least one fan.

Whenever Sakurai-San says or whispers "Monogatari" in Anime or Drama CD, I feel like I'm addicted to this word 🥺 so classy ❤️#SakuraiTakahiro #TakahiroSakurai #櫻井孝宏 — Dimah (@Dimah_Mohd) September 20, 2021

4. Mamoru Miyano (宮野真守): 49 votes

The youngest actor in our top five, 38-year-old Mamoru Miyano is probably best known to western audiences as the voice of Light Yagami in Death Note. However, he’s an incredibly versatile actor who can play everything from serious, brooding types such as Kiba in Wolf’s Rain to princely, outspoken types such as Tamaki Suoh in Ouran High School Host Club.

▼ Mamoru has also established a successful singing career.

3. Yuichi Nakamura (中村悠一): 50 votes

41-year-old Yuichi Nakamura has played smooth-talking Shigure Sohma in Fruits Basket (2019), Keigo Takami/Hawks in My Hero Academia, and Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen–some of the hottest shows around the world at the moment. He’s also the official dub voice of Chris Evan’s Captain America in the MCU. Thanks, (Japanese) Cap.

▼ And just like that, I have suddenly realized my weakness for all portrayals of Shigure Sohma (keep reading).

2. Kenjiro Tsuda (津田健次郎): 90 votes

Antagonist Seto Kaiba in Yu-Gi-Oh! came to life thanks to Kenjiro Tsuda’s vocal talents. Two of his other notable roles include Seijuro Mikoshiba in Free! and Atomic Samurai in One-Punch Man. The 50-year-old voice actor veteran is also an avid filmmaker who dabbles in radio and various media narration as well.

▼ Kenjiro also looks very dapper in a suit.

1. Junichi Suwabe (諏訪部順一): 102 votes



Here we have it–the top prize for the “his-voice-is-too-sexy-for-his-own-good” award goes to 49-year-old Junichi Suwabe. Better known to fans as Victor Nikiforov in Yuri!!! on ICE, Akira Hayama in Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, or Dandy in Space Dandy, Junichi participates in a range of musical activities as well. We’d love to see how he does sometime while giving a vocal performance at an actual ice rink!

▼ Here’s Junichi reacting to news of his sexiest-place finish by laughingly asking why the article used that particular photo.

At this point I feel obligated to share how miffed I am that Ryotaro Okiayu (Marmalade Boy‘s Yuu Matsuura, Fruits Basket [2001]’s Shigure Sohma, The Prince of Tennis‘ Kunimitsu Tezuka) only ranked 19th on the list. The prolific voice actor has breathed life into some of the anime world’s most beloved characters over the past few decades and is my personal pick for having a voice smoother than a stick of butter. Seki Tomokazu (Fruits Basket [2001]’s Kyo Sohma, Cardcaptor Sakura‘s Toya Kinomoto, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s Sanemi Shinazugawa) coming in tied for 34th is also a disappointment. Kids these days just don’t know a sexy thing when they hear it…

