It’s a year of firsts for our Japanese-language reporter K. Masami. For one, she recently went to see Japan’s famous all-female theater troupe, the Takarazuka, for the first time. For another, she adopted her first cat.

It’s literally the most adorable exotic shorthair calico whose every move surpasses the very limits of cute (according to Masami). With this Adora in her life, Masami could happily survive without ever going out of her house again.

As such, Masami lives just about every day to bestow her beloved cat with gifts, and with Halloween coming up, what better gifts are there than Halloween accessories? Halloween goods are, of course, already on the shelves, and some of the best places to find them are 100-yen shops.

They always have an excellent selection of pet accessories…so it stands to reason that their selection of Halloween-themed pet accessories would be out of this world, too. The Seria chain, in particular, is a gold mine for adorable Halloween pet accessories, but Daiso has a nice selection, too. So let’s take a look at some of the best items Masami found at the two stores.

A cap that turns your pet into a ghost (awww).

A hat that lets your pet pretend to be a witch. (Cuuute!)

Pumpkin-shaped pet glasses! (Oh my god so cute!)

A pumpkin-shaped lure toy.

Literally so cute.

You can even turn your pet into a bat. (It’s so cute I’m gonna die.)

All of these too adorable goods are sold for only 100 yen [US$0.92] each at Seria, except for the glasses, which she found at Daiso. We’re not exaggerating when we say that Masami bought just about everything she could find. Imagine her delight when she realized that they all are not only super affordable but look absolutely fabulous when in use! Simply perfect.

In fact, Masami was so satisfied with her first 100-yen shop Halloween pet accessory haul that she went around to all the different shops nearby to find more.

Unfortunately, once she’d pretty much bought everything, she had nowhere else to direct her enthusiasm for Halloween (and her cat)…At least until she came across these cat ear clips. They’re not meant for animals, of course, but Masami bought them thinking maybe she could somehow get her cat to wear them. Cat ears are, after all, a staple Halloween accessory!

It was only after she bought them and quickly went home to see what she could do with them that she came to her senses.

“Ah… cats already have cat ears.”

Maybe she should have picked up some Starbucks on the way home to wake her up from her Halloween frenzy.

Photos © SoraNews24

