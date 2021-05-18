Handmade chips in lots of flavors from a local, Fukuoka-based company? Sign us up!

We at SoraNews24 love our potato chips. It doesn’t matter if they’re special flavors or classic flavors, homemade or store bought — if it’s a crispy sliced potato, we’re in!

Our Japanese-language reporter K. Masami especially loves a particular brand known as “Potato House”, which is local to her home prefecture of Fukuoka. They’re hand-made from 100 percent real, domestically produced potatoes, and they’re extra thick with a good crunch.

Masami’s family has always kept bags of them at home, so she knows and loves them well. That’s why, when she found out she could buy them online, she immediately placed an order. The only hard part about it was choosing which flavors to order, since Potato House’s potato chips come in a huge variety of flavors, from standard options like salt and consommé soup, to Kyushu soy sauce and mentaiko (spicy cod roe).

After some minutes of fretful deliberations Masami selected Salt, Kyushu Soy Sauce, Consommé Soup for Adults, and Seven Spice Yuzu. Each bag cost 320 yen (US$2.92).

▼ When they arrived, Masami instantly recognized the bag, which reminded

her of home with its no-frills look and big red “Potato House” letters.

▼ The potato chips looked just the same as she remembered them too.

They’re extra chunky, much thicker than other thick-cut potato chips on the market.

▼ She couldn’t wait to bite into one!

And since they’re extra thick, they’re also a little on the hard side. Whether you like that or not may depend on your personal preference, but Masami loves it, because the sound they make when being bitten into is like music to her ears.

Of course, it goes without saying that they are also supremely delicious potato chips. Their potato flavor is on point, and the level of salt is perfect. Like any good chip, the more you eat, the more you can’t stop. To Masami, they are unrivalled in this world.

▼ Naturally, they also pair perfectly with alcohol!

Since Masami hadn’t eaten Potato House chips in quite a while, eating them now reminded her how good they are, and that was surprisingly reassuring. It was nice to know that not everything has changed, even in these in these turbulent times. Potato House’s chips, at least, remain the same delicious, extra thick, extra crunchy formula, and that was comforting.

If you’d like to try Potato House’s handmade potato chips, you can order them by the bag from their online shop. Just be warned that due to high demand, orders are expected to take about a month to process.

Now the real question is: can we drink these Potato House chips too?

Images: SoraNews24

