Halloween has come to Krispy Kreme!

October is nearly here, and you know what that means: Halloween-themed food! And what better way to celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year than with donuts decorated to look like Halloween monsters?

Krispy Kreme Japan has already released a “scary-cute” collection of Halloween donuts that we just couldn’t wait to try…so we did! We were given the honor of previewing the flavors and designs coming up, and let me tell you, they’re just as tasty as they are cute.

The Pumpkin Jack Caramel and Black Cat “Choco” donuts, the first two of Krispy Kreme’s 2022 Halloween donuts, are already available, having been released on September 14. The Pumpkin Jack Caramel (313 yen [US$2.20]) is a fan favorite that appears yearly.

Designed to look like a jack-o-lantern, it’s got an orange-colored pumpkin coating that gives it a bright, colorful appeal. The rich coating also produces a wonderful fragrant pumpkin aroma, which fills your mouth with every bite.

Inside the fluffy donut is a velvety smooth caramel cream, whose sweet flavor is full of fall flair. This is the perfect snack for those with a sweet tooth!

The Black Cat Choco (334 yen) is super cute! Decorated with the innocent face of a cat, this donut is coated with bitter chocolate and filled with a rich chocolate truffle-style cream.

This donut has just the right amount of sweetness for mature palates. Plus, the ears are made with sesame cheese crackers, and the eyes and whiskers are made with pudding-like chocolate, so you can also enjoy a salty-sweet profile to complement your dark chocolate ganache.

On October 7, this donut will transform into the Black Cat Mummy Choco (334 yen). The same bitter chocolate base will be wrapped in bandages made of milky white chocolate, offering not only a new design but a new flavor.

Also upcoming as part of Krispy Kreme’s 2022 Halloween donuts are the Spider Choco Custard (270 yen), which is a chocolate custard-filled donut decorated with white chocolate spider webs, and the Halloween Sprinkle (248 yen), a chocolate-dipped donut decorated with purple, red, and orange sprinkles.

All of these donuts plus more are sold individually or together with the classic glazed donut in the form of the Halloween Dozen (2,592 yen). You can also buy the Mini Box (2,376 yen), which contains 20 different mini-sized jack-o-lanterns, white chocolate and strawberry glazed eyeballs, Halloween Sprinkles, and glazed donuts.

They’re great for your office or home Halloween party, but they won’t be around forever. The Mini Box, for example, is only available until October 21, and all of the donuts, excluding the Black Cat Choco donut, will disappear promptly after October 31.

But don’t worry–there’s plenty of Halloween fun to be had! Ikea also has delicious Halloween food available at their in-store cafeteria, and not only sweets, so if you’re in a spooky mood, definitely check them out!

Images © SoraNews24

