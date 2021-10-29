When all you can do is stare and coo.

We’ve seen Japanese comics posted online before that have made us cry tears of joy…and made us cry tears of terror.

But typically those comics take several pages and panels to set things up. Rarely is a comic artist able to hit us right in the feels with anything less then four panels.

Well, rarely is apparently now, because Japanese Twitter user and comic artist Rina Fujita posted this one recently that managed to gut punch us in two panels.

▼ “Having tea with a friend! #DoveDiary”

(Comic translation below)

Woman: “I don’t have any friends, so….” Dove: “…”

Yikes. That has the same energy as showing a photo of you and your crush to them, saying, “We look like a couple,” and then they say, “Yeah, a couple of besties!”

If you’ve never been in a situation where you’re hanging out with someone, thinking you’re having a good time, and then they just casually mention how they don’t have any friends, then consider yourself lucky. For the rest of us though, we have all been this bird at some point.

Japanese netizens shared their own experiences, and some more charitable interpretations of the comic:

“Maybe she meant, ‘I don’t have any friends besides you.'” “It could be a roundabout way of saying, ‘I (am the type of person who) doesn’t have (many) friends, and having you is very special,’ or ‘Do you think of someone like me as a friend?’ As long as you laugh and add ‘But there’s someone here I want to be good friends with!’ then no one gets hurt.” “Reminds me of when I used to eat lunch at school with two other people, then on a field trip they were like, ‘We’re gonna go eat with our friends’ and left me behind.” “When this happened to me, I snapped back half-seriously with, ‘Yeah, I don’t have any friends either.’ Then they seriously asked, ‘Uh, what about me?’ Who are these people?!” “She says that because they’re best friends, obviously.”

Whatever the reasoning, it’s always good to remember that quite often, words can come out of our mouths sounding a lot worse than they did inside of our head. Even if you’re talking to a dove… no, especially if you’re talking to a dove.

If you’d like to see more bird misadventures, Rina Fujita has a whole series of “dove diary” comics available on Amazon.

And if you need more birds in your life right away, then check out this video of a confused bird encountering the voice actor of Cowboy Bebop’s Spike… somehow perfectly cooing like a pigeon.

