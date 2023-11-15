Supporting cast takes centre stage with new anime figures from Kaiyodo.

Japanese figurine manufacturer Kaiyodo is renowned for producing beautifully made, highly detailed figures that are amongst the best in the world, and now the company is bringing its expertise to a couple of soldiers from the 1984 Studio Ghibli anime film, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

▼ The first figurine recreates the look of a Tolmekian Commando Soldier in great detail.

These light-armour soldiers who specialise in close-combat fighting, dropped into strategic zones by the army’s flying ships, are easily identified by their distinctive helmet, which doubles as a mask to protect from the poisonous air of the Toxic Jungle (or Sea of ​​Decay if you’re watching the English subtitled version). The mask worn by the figure looks identical to the ones seen in the film, right down to its use of a clear material to faithfully recreate the eye holes.

Other parts of the costume are equally detailed, right down to the look and colour of the combat uniform, the cartridge holders on the chest and even the stitching.

The pouch and holster on the waist belt have been carefully painted to create a worn, textured look.

As for the body, it’s fully posable, with joint balancing modelled on the human skeleton to ensure a wide range of realistic motion.

▼ The hem of the soldier’s top is slightly askew, to create a sense of movement.

The included handgun, long gun, and short and long swords have been designed with functionality in mind while also aiming to capture a sense of action from the movie.

▼ Joining the Commando Soldier is the Tolmekian Ship Soldier.

Tolmekian ship soldiers, who operate the airships and mounted guns, wear special helmets that double as masks.

Like in the movie, this mask/helmet has a clear visor section and the front part can be flipped up, revealing the soldier’s masked face.

The pouch and holster on the waist belt, and the cartridge holders on the chest, are beautifully finished to give a sense of realism.

The same weapons are included with this model, and the fully posable movement allows you to faithfully recreate action scenes from the movie.

The figures capture the look and feel of the anime world created by Hayao Miyazaki, bringing it to life in 3-D form.

Both action figures are approximately 15 centimetres (5.9 inches) tall and retail for 12,100 yen (US$79.74) each or 24,200 yen together. Scheduled to be released in January, reservations began on 10 November at Kaiyodo online — the Commando Soldier can be reserved here, the Ship Soldier here and both here — and select hobby stores, as well as Hobby Lobby in Tokyo and Kadoma.

Kaiyodo is a company that knows what it’s doing when it comes to creating Ghibli figurines, having previously given us the Hebikera giant flying insect from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

Source, images: Value Press via Japaaan

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!