Nausicaä, The Catbus and Super Mario are just some of the characters in this feline’s impressive collection.

Cosplay culture is so big in Japan it isn’t just reserved for humans anymore — these days, animals like cats, dogs, and even squirrels have been known to dress up in costume and pose for the cameras like a teenager on the streets of Harajuku.

Now a 13-year-old feline called Chocola is proving age is no barrier to cats who cosplay, as she has not one but over 100 different costumes, all lovingly hand-sewn by her human servant.

▼ She has 114 costumes, to be exact!

Chocola, who goes by the cosplay name of “Coschoco” for short, has posed as a number of well-known characters over the years, including One Piece’s Tony Tony Chopper…

▼ …Super Mario…

▼ …Hanadamoutarou, the yurukyara mascot for sightseeing in Northern Hiroshima Prefecture…

▼ …And Mickey Mouse.

Coschoco has even stepped into the uniform of a Yamato Transport delivery person, which is particularly fitting as Yamato is known as “kuroneko” (lit. “black cat”) in Japan due to its famous black-cat logo.

What recently got everyone’s attention online was Coschoco’s homage to famous characters from the films of Studio Ghibli.

▼ Here she channels Nausicaä from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

▼ And here she appears as the Catbus from My Neighbour Totoro.

Cosplaying as Kiki’s magical talking black cat Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service comes naturally to Coschoco. But sometimes she likes to step out in the starring role of Kiki instead.

The attention to detail in each costume is truly impressive, helping Coschoco embody the spirit of each character.

Chocola is doted on by her owner, who says the cute feline always comes to pose for photos when the camera is out. Each photo shoot takes about ten minutes, and Chocola’s human says the feline is never forced to cosplay and the cat is always in charge, simply running off to play whenever she’s not in the mood for her close-up.

▼ She also enjoys napping and stretching out those long limbs too.

