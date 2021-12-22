It’s not sushi, but it’s the next best thing.



As we saw earlier, with Yoshinoya’s year-end lucky bag, or “fukubukuro,” the recent social upheaval caused by COVID-19 had given birth to the lucky box, or “fukubako” as we like to call it. This is where, instead of going to a store during the New Year’s holiday to fight the crowds, anyone can simply order a limited-time pack of goods at a discounted price over the Internet.

Major revolving sushi chain Kurazushi — or “Kura Sushi” depending on how you like to pronounce things — has also gone the lucky box route and our resident Kurazushi fan Seiji Nakazawa picked one up.

However, anyone who’s been to the restaurant will tell you that sushi is but a fraction of the dishes they have to offer. So it should come as no surprise that this case contains absolutely no raw fish, or even sushi rice for that matter. This luckiest of lucky boxes is filled to the brim with nothing but cake!

To be exact, this lucky box contains 32 pieces of cake regularly sold at Kurazushi, and it retails for 3,780 yen (US$33). Inside we have: 12 slices of cheesecake, 12 slices of chocolate cake, and eight Hokkaido “mille crepes” which is like a mille-feuille but with layers of crepe instead of other pastry. The regular retail price for all these cakes would normally come to 4,320 yen ($38), which means you get it all delivered right to your door and at a discount.

▼ Mille crepes

The beauty of it all is that in true Kurazushi fashion, these cakes are made fresh and then shipped frozen, just like their seafood. Because of this, they need to be thawed for a period of time before eating, but it also means that they can keep for a fairly long time without needing preservatives, which is good when you suddenly get 32 pieces of cake at once.

▼ Just make sure you set aside enough freezer space for it all

The mille crepes came with instructions to let thaw for two to three hours before eating. The other cakes didn’t have any recommended thawing time, but Seiji thought they turned out pretty good after just an hour.

Whenever he goes to Kurazushi, our writer had always contemplated trying the chocolate cake, but could never pass up a mille crepe to do it. However, with his recent windfall, he could finally have his cake and eat mille crepe too.

They were both fantastic! The chocolate cake especially was incredibly moist, with a sweet chocolate cream that also had a hint of bitterness for added depth.

And there were still 30 pieces left over!

Luckily, the expiry date for all this was November 2022, so there should be plenty of time to indulge himself in it all.

▼ Cheesecake

By the way, if you’re one of those weirdos who actually wants seafood from a sushi restaurant, they have you covered too. Another lucky box is also available for 4,989 yen ($44) and contains six servings of eel kabayaki along with five 100-gram (3.5-ounce) packs of minced tuna tataki. This works out to a nice reduction of 875 yen ($8) from retail.

In both cases, these lucky boxes aren’t limited edition like other companies’ and require no pre-order or reservations. Sadly, the cake boxes were out of stock at the time of this writing, but it seems like there’s a good chance that they’ll return. Hopefully they do, because just getting one of each box can allow anyone to stay comfortably holed up for the entire holiday season.

Related: Kurazushi

Photos © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!