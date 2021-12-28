Decades-spanning list goes all the way back to classics from the 8-bit era.

Video games have a special place in Japan’s heart. Not everyone in the country is a hard-core gamer themselves, but they’re widely seen as an emanator of Japanese artistry to the world, and the large number of influential made-in-Japan video game companies and titles that shaped modern gaming are a point of pride for the nation. Plus, they’re just really, really fun.

So broadcaster TV Asahi wanted to know, what does Japan think are the greatest games of all time? To find out, they collected votes from over 50,000 respondents, then revealed the results as part of a multi-hour TV special last Sunday titled Video Game General Election.

Let’s take a look at the top 100 results.

100. Persona 3

99. Pokémon Platinum

98. Persona 4

97. Super Mario World

96. Romance of the Three Kingdoms

95. Mother

94. Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War

93. Persona 5 The Royal

92. Monster Hunter Ultimate

91. Street Fighter II

90. Final Fantasy VIII

Right off the bat, we see appearances by several landmark series, including the original Famicom/SNES Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Mother, best known to gamers outside Japan as the precursor to Earthbound (which was titled Mother 2 in the Japanese market). Also worth note is Street Fighter II at number 91, which is the one and only one-on-one fighting game on the list.

89. Super Mario Galaxy 2

88. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

87. Monster Hunter XX

86. Monster Hunter

85. Dragon Quest VI

84. Final Fantasy XI

83. Dragon Quest VII

82. Legend of Mana

81. Dragon Quest Builders 2

80. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

This won’t be the last we see of Dragon Quest, as nine of the 11 mainline titles in Japan’s console RPG first love are represented in the top 100.

79. Metal Gear Solid

78. Nobunaga’s Ambition

77. Mario Kart Wii

76. Kirby Air Ride

75. Animal Crossing: Wild World

74. Super Smash Bros. Brawl

73. Gran Turismo 4

72. Kirby Super Star

71. Doctor Mario

70. Monster Hunter World

Director Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid checks in for the first of the franchise’s two entries on the list, and speaking of famous creators, the soundtrack for the NES Nobunaga’s Ambition was the major debut work of Yoko Kanno, composer for Cowboy Bebop and a host of other aurally awesome anime. This group is also where fan favorite of the series Gran Turismo 4 ends up.

69. Super Mario RPG

68. Pokémon X and Y

67. Bloodborne

66. Ghost of Tsushima

65. Suikoden

64. Pokémon Hard Gold and Soul Silver

63. Final Fantasy III

62. Xevious

61. Super Smash Bros.

60. Pokémon Black 2 and White 2

There obviously a lot of nostalgia at play in how people voted, but the presence of relatively recent PlayStation exclusives Bloodborne and Ghost of Tsushima (the first non-Japanese-developed game on the list) show there’s room in the rankings for modern classics too.

59. Dead by Daylight

58. Animal Crossing

57. Donkey Kong Country

56. Super Mario Galaxy

55. Yo-kai Watch 2

54. Dragon Quest VIII

53. Tales of the Abyss

52. The Legend of Zelda

51. Final Fantasy IV

50. Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire

The original Legend of Zelda narrowly misses out on cracking the top 50, but still winds up in a place of honor here along with the 2001 start of the Animal Crossing franchise and Final Fantasy IV, which was actually the second game in the series that developer Square offered to international audiences.

49. Kingdom Hearts

48. Nier: Automata

47. Final Fantasy XIV

46. Dragon Quest II

45. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land

44. Dragon Quest X

43. Xenoblade Chronicles

42. Persona 5

41. Momotaro Dentetsu Showa, Heisei, Reiwa Mo Teiban

40. Xenogears

Speaking of Final Fantasy. here’s where we see comeback king Final Fantasy XIV, which is enjoying such a surge in popularity that new accounts for the MMORPG had to be temporarily suspended this month to ease overcrowding. It’s accompanied by the original Kingdom Hearts, which respectively proved that mixing Disney and Final Fantasy characters could make for an awesome combination, and Nier: Automata, which did the same for the equally implausible idea that turning a game’s end credits into a final boss fight can also be emotionally powerful enough to move players to tears.

39. Dark Souls 3

38. Puyo Puyo

37. Final Fantasy IX

36. Pokémon Gold and Silver

35. Xenoblade Chronicles 2

34. Final Fantasy V

33. Final Fantasy VI

32. Resident Evil

31. Tactics Ogre

30. Apex Legends

Series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi’s personal favorite installment Final Fantasy, IX, arrives, as does VI, the high-water mark of its 16-bit era. And for anyone who felt like Final Fantasy Tactics was a pretty but watered-down version of the merciless-in-both-gameplay-and-story Tactics Ogre, you’ll be happy to see that Tactics Ogre is the one that made the list.

29. Okami

28. Earthbound

27. Dragon Quest XI

26. Pokémon Black and White

25. Tetris

24. Pokémon Red, Green, and Blue

23. Fire Emblem: Three Houses

22. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

21. Splatoon

20. Minecraft

This block starts off with two games, Okami and Earthbound, that may not have been huge sales successes, but nonetheless ooze personal charm. On the other hand, Tetris and Minecraft show that even games with very humble beginning can go on to win the hearts of fans all over the world.

19. Suikoden II

18. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

16. Kingdom Hearts II

15. Dragon Quest IV

14. Pokémon Sword and Shield

13. Undertale

12. Super Mario Kart

11. Pokémon Diamon and Pearl

Now we come to the highest-ranked installments of long-running series Suikoden, Metal Gear, Kingdom Hearts, Pokémon, and Mario Kart. Surprisingly, despite the Switch’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe being the franchise’s biggest seller of all time and still one of the most popular games for Nintendo’s current console, it’s the original SNES Super Mario Kart that voters had the strongest fondness for.

10. Super Mario Bros. 3

9. Final Fantasy X

8. Chrono Trigger

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

6. Dragon Quest III

5. Splatoon 2

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Speaking of old school loyalty, it’s Super Mario Bros. 3 that represents the franchise’s highest point on the list. It’s a different story with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, though, as its release during the early phase of the pandemic gave people a way to connect with others and vicariously travel while living the stay-home lifestyle and has propelled the series to previously unimagined levels of popularity.

3. Final Fantasy VII

2. Dragon Quest V

Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest are Japan’s clear favorites in the RPG genre, and within those series, it’s these two that really resonated with voters. Final Fantasy VII’s focus on story and characters in an RPG that also boasted such deep and polished gameplay was unprecedented at the time of its release, and so captured fans’ imaginations that decades later they still want more. As for Dragon Quest V, fans in Japan have a pillowy soft spot for it thanks in no small part to its play mechanic that gives you the option of two characters for the hero to marry part-way through the game, and “Did you choose Bianca or Nera?” is a common litmus test for Japanese DQ fans to start off with when discussing the game

And finally, at the top of the list is…

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo took some very big risks with the most recent chapter in the Zelda franchise. Rather than waiting for the Switch to build up an established user base, Nintendo released it on launch day for the Switch. The bigger gamble, though, was in committing completely to the open-world design philosophy. Sure, even the original Zelda allowed for a certain amount of non-linearity, but Breath of the Wild took things to the absolute limit, basically letting you make a beeline for the final boss as soon as you’re out of the tutorial area, or spend a hundred hours wandering and exploring without ever clearing a single main quest objective, if that’s what you’d prefer to do.

Taking Breath of the Wild’s gameplay entirely off rails could have catastrophically derailed the title, but ultimately that liberating sense of freedom allowed fans to find exactly what they were looking for on their own terms, and from that perspective, it’s understandable that it was the winner of the Video Game General Election.

Wrapping things up, it’s worth noting that the results don’t mention how TV Asahi found the survey’s participants, and the lack of any Mega Drive/Genesis or Neo Geo titles (or, even more eyebrow-raising, the absence of any games from the Valkyrie Profile series) suggest it wasn’t hardcore gamers exclusively who voted. Still, it’s hard to deny that this is a list full of incredible games that are definitely worth a play.

Source: Twitter/@sousenkyo6 via Hachima Kiko

Top image: Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter, where yes, he does hate Breath of the Wild’s eggshell-fragile weapon durability system.