This week’s episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was a bittersweet moment for fans, as it brought the anime’s second season to a close. Softening the blow, though, was the announcement that the next stage of the ongoing manga-to-anime adaptation has already been greenlit.

With Demon Slayer’s Yoshiwara-set Entertainment District Arc now wrapped up, the anime’s story progresses to the Swordsmith Village Arc. Though the anime’s first and second seasons were separated by the wildly successful Mugen Train theatrical anime, Swordsmith Village will once again be a television anime, according to the announcement.

While no animation for the new arc has been shown off yet, the teaser video does reveal the key art for Demon Slayer Corps members Muichiro Tokito (Mist Hashira) and Mitsuri Kanroji (Love Hashira), setting them up to play major roles in this portion of the plot like their fellow Demon Slayers Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui did in Mugen Train and Entertainment District. The final episode of the second season also served as the in-anime debut of antagonist-to-be Doma, who will be voiced by Mamoru Miyano.

Unfortunately, no premiere date has been announced for the start of the Swordsmith Village. Seasons 1 and 2 had a 25-month gap, but that was with the Mugen Train movie in the middle, plus doubtless delays and complications from the height of the pandemic, so hopefully the wait won’t be so long for Season 3.

Source: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba official website

Images: YouTube/アニプレックス YouTube チャンネル チャンネル

