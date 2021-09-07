”We intend to broadcast it without making any changes.”

It’s safe to say the anticipation for the upcoming second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is higher than that for any TV anime in recent memory. Even close to a full year since the release of Mugen Train, the most recent piece of Demon Slayer animation, enthusiasm for the series in Japan hasn’t faded even a little bit.

However, while high viewership numbers seem like a sure thing for Yukaku-hen, as Season 2 is set to be subtitled, some concerns had arisen among fans of the manga source material. While it looks like the new season will be marketed as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba–Entertainment District Arc in English-speaking markets, yukaku more specifically translates as “pleasure quarter” or “red-light district.” Historically, Japan’s yukaku were neighborhoods where brothels and prostitution were legally allowed, and the portion of the original manga that Demon Slayer Season 2 will be covering takes place in just such a district.

▼ Preview for Demon Slayer Season 2, set in Yoshiwara, the real-world red-light district that used to exist in Tokyo

While they’re not the only demographic in the series’ fanbase, Demon Slayer’s is extremely popular among elementary school-age children in Japan. Because of that, there’s been some concern among fans in Japan about whether or not the setting and storyline would be cleaned up for its anime version. Granted, protagonist Tanjiro and his cohorts are venturing into the pleasure quarter to deal with the demons who are there, not to get their rocks off. All the same, though, the story still takes place in a red light district, and one could make a case that that’s an inappropriate setting for an anime that, without question, a lot of young children are going to want to watch.

It looks like older fans can put their minds at ease, though. During a monthly press conference, Yuriko Nakamura, head of programming at Fuji TV, which will be broadcasting Demon Slayer Season 2, was asked if changes were going to be made and replied with:

“In regards to content for [Demon Slayer Season 2], it was subject to the usual examination, but we intend to broadcast it without making any changes.”

Fuji TV also served as broadcaster for the anime’s first season, and Nakamura praised the talent and efforts of the various companies that have collaborated to make Demon Slayer the success it is.

“It’s thanks to the combined efforts of Shueisha, Aniplex, and Ufotable that we are able to broadcast a series that’s become a societal phenomenon, and which has been so well-received by viewers. It’s inspiring, and I think we have been fulfilling our role as a television network in delivering the series to viewers.”

Demon Slayer does have a bit of an advantage in that Japan’s brothels often branded themselves as “teahouses,” and ostensibly there was supposed to be some drinking, dining, and conversation before any intercourse took place (or, at the very least, that’s how the transaction is generally depicted in works of fiction). As such, it’d be possible to have a story taking place in and around “teahouses” where men seem to be gathering for the allure of sharing a meal with a beautiful woman that, on the surface, feels more chaste to younger viewers who can’t read between the lines.

Demon Slayer Season 2 still lacks a set premiere date, but is expected to start airing sometime in late fall or early winter. If you just can’t wait, though, the Demon Slayer pop-up restaurant at Universal Studios Japan, with life-size figures, opens this month.

