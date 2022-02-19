Eco-friendly *and* tiny-home-friendly.

Due to the global pandemic, more people than ever before are working from home. And while we’ve seen that some companies have used innovative cardboard solutions to try and make the workplace itself safer, for many simply working from home is the best solution.

But what if you don’t have a home office? Or a desk? Or even space to have a permanent desk in the first place?

That’s where Japanese company SOiRO comes in with their sturdy cardboard partition desk, the SOiRO-U.

The SoiRO-U is made entirely of strong, 5-centimeter (2-inch) thick cardboard, while still being light enough to easily move around, weighing in at only 7 kilograms (15.4 pounds). It’s also water resistant, meaning you shouldn’t have to worry about a spilled drink disintegrating it.

And, best of all, you can set it up and be ready to use it in under a minute!

▼ Perhaps even faster if you don’t spend all that time spinning it around fancily like in this demonstration.

If you’re living in a tiny Japanese apartment, this could potentially be a lifesaver. Instead of having a bulky desk that constantly takes up a significant percentage of your living area, you can simply set up the desk when you need it, then put it away after you’re done.

It’s kind of like putting away your futon after sleeping on it, opening up a lot more space to have your home feel like a home and not just an office.

▼ Plus it has three different height settings you can switch between.

Sitting, which is 71.6 millimeters (2.3 feet) high.

▼ Standing, which is 101.6 centimeters (3.33 feet) high.

▼ And child-size, which is 54.6 centimeters (1.8 feet) high.

▼ Here’s a diagram showing all of the different heights, plus the width and height of the entire desk. It’s like the size of a cardboard vending machine!

▼ Plus it even comes with hooks to hang your randoseru backpack or otaku swag bag.

One other neat part of the cardboard desk is that since it’s made entirely of cardboard, it’s easy to get rid of too. If your work-from-home stint comes to an end and you don’t need the desk anymore, you can just put it out with your regular cardboard recycling, no need to deal with a bulky plastic or wooden desk.

▼ At 26,400 yen (US$230) each, they’re inexpensive enough to even set up a couple of workstations together if you’re so inclined.

If you’re interested, you can check out SOiRO’s website here. They have a cheaper model that only has two height options, as well as a more expensive white-cardboard model too.

And, if you want to have the full cardboard life experience, don’t forget to install a cardboard toilet like we did like for maximum efficiency.

Source: Gililita Online Store, PR Times

Images: PR Times

