Explore the different tastes of green tea with a brand new lineup of doughnuts.

When you’re on to a good thing stick to it. That’s certainly the motto Mister Donut is standing by, as it just announced its latest collaboration with Gion Tsujiri, the acclaimed Kyoto tea merchant it’s been creating limited-edition doughnuts with since 2016.

After producing over half a dozen collections with the tea merchant, which boasts more than 160 years of history, the latest collection to grace the menu at Mister donut is one of their most creative yet, containing strong-tasting matcha doughnuts and hojicha (roasted green tea) doughnuts with some very Japanese fillings.

Let’s take a look at the four-piece range in more detail below!

▼ The “Uji Matcha-filled” doughnut retails for 226 yen (US$1.68) for take-out or 231 yen for dine-in.

The text in the green circle on the right of the image above reads “Uses Strong Matcha Whip“, indicating this packs a stronger green-tea punch than your usual matcha-flavoured doughnut. Gion Tsujiri’s Uji Matcha is also kneaded into the dough, while the matcha whipped cream centre is also filled with cubes of matcha chocolate to balance out the moderate bitterness with sweetness and umami.

▼ The “Uji Matcha Chestnut Paste Warabi Mochi doughnut retails for 226 yen for take-out or 231 yen for dine-in.

This doughnut is also filled with a strong-tasting matcha-flavoured whipped cream, but this time it’s joined by chestnut paste in the centre. The soft doughnut is dipped in matcha chocolate to finish, allowing you to enjoy a variety of tastes and textures in every mouthful.

▼ The “Uji Hojicha-zukushi Choux” doughnut retails for 216 for takeout or 220 yen for dine-in.

This doughnut contains a strong-flavoured hojicha whipped cream, alongside azuki beans from Hokkaido, sandwiched inside a choux doughnut made with Gion Tsujiri’s Uji Hojicha. The white chocolate topping is drizzled with hojicha syrup, to further enhance the taste of roasted green tea.

▼ The “Uji Hojicha Choux Chestnut Anko Warabimochi Puffy” doughnut retails for 216 for takeout or 220 yen for dine-in.

This doughnut also contains Uji Hojicha in the dough, although it’s more subdued as it contains a sweetened chestnut paste and brown sugar warabimochi (bracken starch rice cake) in the filling.

All the doughnuts can be purchased separately or as part of a set, limited to takeout customers only, which includes all four varieties for 884 yen.

As always, these doughnuts look set to be very popular, so Mister Donut warns that sets and products may be out of stock depending on the time of day. So if you’d like to taste these limited-edition doughnuts, it’s best to visit your nearest branch soon after opening, while they’re on sale from 26 April to the end of May.

Source, images: PR Times

