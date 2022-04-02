If you’ve got space for all of the Eevee-lutions in your heart, but not a lot of space to show them off in your home, this is the solution.

Because Pokémon can evolve into stronger forms, a lot of fans don’t have just one favorite Pocket Monster. A species’ lower-tier evolutions are usually the most charmingly cute, but the heightened combat capabilities of their more evolved versions make them stalwart allies in the toughest battles, earning all stops along the evolution scale their own special place in an aspiring Pokémon Master’s heart.

Still, showing your love for a species’ whole evolution line isn’t too hard, since most Pokémon are only able to evolve one or two times. There’s a very big exception, though, with Eevee.

▼ An array of Eevee evolutions

Even though Normal-type Pokémon only has two evolution tiers, it doesn’t have an evolution path so much as an evolution tree, with eight different ways it can evolve, each with its own name, appearance, and elemental properties. Of course, since they’re all variations on Eevee’s baseline design, odds are if you like one of them you’ll like them all, but nine different Pokémon is a lot to account for if you’re decorating your room with plushies or posters.

But Japanese Twitter user @pokeyugami has imagined a clever and compact way to make room in your home for all the Eevee-lutions.

At first glance, it’s just a neon Eevee, with a tangle of black tubing behind it. Then Eevee blinks away and, after a momentary flicker, is replaced by Vaporeon, Eevee’s Water-type evolution!

From there, the neon goes through the rest of the Eevee evolutions, in the order that they made their debuts in the video game franchise: Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon.

Currently, this is just a CG concept prepared by @pokeyugami. However, the 3-D rendering proves that it could be done, given sufficient amounts of neon tubing and electrical engineering skill, and Twitter commenters have reacted with:

“I would buy this in a heartbeat if it were for sale.”

“Just moved into a new apartment, and I would love to hang this on my wall.”

“I want this so bad…”

“I could watch this all day.”

Out of the nine Eevee forms in @pokeyugami’s video, the biggest crowd pleaser has been the cleverly captured likeness of Umbreon.

“I love how you incorporated the unlit parts of the tubing into Umbreon.”

“It looks so cool how it’s cloaked in darkness.”

“So awesome how it makes the yellow parts really pop!”

“Didn’t expect to run into so many Umbreon fans.”

Now that everyone can see how awesome this would look, here’s hoping it’s only a matter of time until someone runs with the idea and makes an actual neon Eevee-lution sign. And for those who’re looking for a way to display their otaku goods without so many bright lights, if you enlist the help of a few other Pokémon you could get enough to make an awesome clock, sort of like what this Dragon Quest-loving father and son did in their house.

