Eevee and friends welcome fans to join them for an elegant engagement on Omotesando.

You can make a pretty strong argument that Eevee is the fanciest Pokémon. Not only does Eevee boast the largest number of evolutions of any Pocket Monster, each with their own distinctive aesthetics and atmosphere, but the Gen-I Normal-type is frequently designers’ go-to choice for frilly and fashionable Pokémon merchandise.

And as the fanciest Pokémon, it’s only fitting that Eevee be the inspiration for a most elegant meal, as Tokyo luxury hotel The Strings Omotesando will be offering an Eevee afternoon tea course.

You may recall The Strings Tokyo from our visit last year, when we partook of their limited-time Pikachu afternoon tea. This time, though, it’s Eevee’s turn in the spotlight, a spotlight being shared by all of the Eevee evolutions, or “Eevee friends” as the event is calling them.

▼ Though The Strings is going with the less-common “Eievui” spelling

Each and every one of Eevee’s right evolutions is represented in the spread, which includes seven sweet dishes and three savory ones. Naturally, the sweet ones are the most important, so let’s start with them.

Right away, the Eevee caramel mousse and Poké Ball macarons stand out. Accompanying them (and shown left to right following the caramel mousse in the image below), are a Vaporeon gelée, Jolteon cake with chocolate lightning bolts, purple Espeon blueberry and black currant cheesecake, Leafeon green apple mousse, and Sylveon peach and strawberry tart.

On the savory side, the afternoon tea set comes with three dishes, fiery Flareon spicy chicken meat tarts covered in hot sauce, mini burgers with Umbreon-black buns, and Glaceon gelée atop mousse.

▼ The Glaceon gelée atop mousse makes it sound like one of the designated “savory” dishes is actually another sweet one, but we’re the last people you’ll ever catch complaining about an extra dessert.

And if you want to get even fancier, you can add on an optional Eevee dessert drink, in the form of a fruity floral soda or hazelnut frappe, or a caffe latte with Eevee foam art.

The Eeevee Friends Afternoon Tea will be served in The Strings Omotesando’s Zelkova restaurant, for which six terrace seats will also be decked out in Eevee decorations.

The per-person price is 6,000 yen (US$39.50) on weekdays or 6,500 yen on weekends, with an additional charge of 1,000 yen if you decide to add a special Eevee drink too. You can also opt for a two-person to-go pack of all the dishes for 11,000 yen, if you’ve got someplace special that you’d like to eat them with someone special.

The Eevee Friends Afternoon Tea will be offered from September 17 to November 30, and online reservations are already open here. Oh, and it’s worth pointing out that The Strings Omotesando is actually pretty flexible on the “afternoon” part, as it’s available to order between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., so you can still fit it into your schedule even if you’re planning to get a McDonald’s Japan Pokémon Happy Meal for lunch on the same day.

