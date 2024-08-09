You don’t get a lot of Pokémon for your yen these days.

Last year, Pokémon fans were treated to a very special afternoon tea that paid homage to Pikachu with a whole bevy of bright yellow drinks and treats. Now, it’s time for another beloved Pokémon to step into the spotlight, and this time it’s brought its evolutions along for the ride too.

▼ Yes, it’s Eevee — or “Eievui” as it’s known for this special event — and its Eeveelutions.

The “Eievui Friends Afternoon Tea” is currently being offered at hotels and wedding halls in 11 venues operated by the Best Bridal and Best Anniversary companies, in nine cities nationwide. We headed down to our nearest venue at the St. Grace Cathedral in Aoyama, located about a five-minute walk from Omotesando Station, with Pikachu joining us for the occasion.

Being an actual wedding reception venue, this was an incredibly upmarket and sophisticated location for a date with Pokémon.

With only one photo spot set up near the front of the dining area, the place wasn’t teeming with Pokémon decorations, but that all changed when we took our seat and tea was served.

The table soon became a feast for the eyes and the stomach, with a colourful array of delights served up in the Afternoon tea + Drink Set, which comes with one type of “special drink” for 7,000 yen (US$49.28).

▼ We opted for the Eievui Friends Floral Soda, a sweet soda that tastes a bit like Calpis.

Starting from the top tier of the afternoon tea, we have: Grapefruit Gelée — Vaporeon, Chocolate Cake with Mango and Lychee Mousse — Jolteon, Macaron — Eevee, and Tart with Peach Compote and Strawberry — Sylveon.

Each sweet has details that pay homage to the character that inspired it, with Jolteon’s chocolate cake being notable for its shard of sugar, representing the jagged outline of the Pokémon when provoked.

Moving down to the savoury tier on the bottom, we have: Royale with Blue Gelée of Consommé — Glaceon, Bamboo Charcoal Arancine — Umbreon, and Bruschetta with Prawn and Curry Flavoured Mashed Potato — Flareon.

▼ Glaceon’s consommé was especially surprising — even though it’s bright blue, it actually tastes delicious.

▼ Finally, we have the sweet middle tier.

▼ Green Apple Mousse — Leafeon

▼ N0-bake Cheesecake with Blueberry and Cassis — Espeon

▼ And the last one is…

▼ …huh?

This didn’t seem like an Eeveelution to us, so we took a look at the menu, where we discovered this was the…

▼ …Matcha Brownie — Poké Ball.

Well, that was a curve ball we weren’t expecting, but it turned out to be just as delicious as Eevee and all the Eeveelutions.

▼ All afternoon teas come with an original placemat and menu that you can take home.

After eating our way through all the Eeveelutions, and the surprise Poké Ball, we packed the menu and placemat in our bag and found ourselves feeling strangely deflated. The main reason for this was the lack of drink options on the menu.

▼ Unlike the Pikachu Afternoon Tea, where there was a wide variety of unusual TWG Tea teas to choose from, the drink options here were very limited.

▼ Another disappointment was the fact that it just felt overpriced, as this was what we got for 7,000 yen.

Taking out the cute plushies, which we’d brought with us for the photos, and the decorative stand, menu and placemat, the only food and drinks we received are circled in red below, which, when you think about it, isn’t a lot for 7,000 yen.

▼ Even as diehard Pokémon fans, we thought this was a little expensive, especially as the taste isn’t anything extraordinary.

Still, it’s up to individual tastes as to whether the afternoon tea is worth it, and it’s proving to be popular, with reservations being hard to get. After it finishes its run at the current venues at the end of August, it will be moving to The Strings Omotesando from 17 September to 30 November, with a slightly different menu so here’s hoping that offers some better value.

Reservations for the Eievui Friends Afternoon Tea at The Strings is now open to the public online, so if you’d like to taste the Eeveelutions, be sure to reserve your spot now. Who knows which Pokémon they’ll be serving up next? Whichever one it is, we’ll definitely be there to eat it, and fingers crossed we get a bit more food and drink for our yen at the next afternoon tea.

