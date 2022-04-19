Radio calisthenics to encourage fitness are making a comeback with the help of a perpetually popular Pokémon.

Radio calisthenics, known as rajio taiso in Japanese, are sometimes used as warm-ups at schoolwide events or in workplaces. They’re not as common as they used to be, but they do make for some good stretching and getting the body warm for a busy day of movement.

Japan Post Insurance is a longtime supporter of radio calisthenics. To help promote the exercises, which can be easily done at home in the midst of a pandemic, the company has partnered with popular Pokémon ambassador Lucario.

▼ Lookin’ sharp with that red headband, Lucario

Lucario is a Fighting/Steel-type Pokémon with the abilities Steadfast or Inner Focus–two appropriate skills for schoolchildren to also cultivate over time.

Speaking of schools, a video of Lucario’s ambassadorial inauguration ceremony and a calisthenics demonstration at Aoyama Gakuin Elementary School in Tokyo has been posted to YouTube by Japan Post Insurance’s official Radio Calisthenics Channel.

Watch Lucario get into the action and try a few of the stretches yourself!

To help spread the love even more, Lucario will conduct school visits, participate in the award ceremony for the 9th National Elementary School Radio Calisthenics Contest over the summer, and feature in a radio calisthenics participation card to encourage regular fitness.

▼ Participation card

If you’re interested in seeing more of what Lucario gets up to around Japan, check out last year’s Pokéfuta dedication ceremony in Okayama Prefecture.

